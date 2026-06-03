Concert News
Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles brings Good Grief tour to Austin
Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles is hitting the stage on her new Good Grief Tour, which promotes not just her new album but also a new documentary, Sara Bareilles: Good Grief. The tour stops at Bass Concert Hall in Austin on October 6.
Bareilles will start the relatively short tour in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 9 and close it out in Seattle, Washington, on October 19. In addition to Austin, she'll stop in Houston at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on October 7.
Right after the tour ends, Austinites will get to hear more of Bareilles' work in a previously announced touring production of Waitress, a Broadway show with music and lyrics by Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. Waitress runs from October 21-23, also at Bass Concert Hall.
The Good Grief Tour announcement is highly coordinated, setting a preorder date of August 28 for Bareilles' seventh album, Good Grief, and debuting the album's first single, "Home." The documentary will also make its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Thursday, June 4. Viewers will get to see the process that brought the album to life as Bareilles returned to the studio for the first time in seven years, since recording the Grammy-winning album Amidst the Chaos.
Good Grief, which Bareilles produced herself, features work by Charley Drayton, Butterfly Boucher, Misty Boyce, Solomon Dorsey and Rob Moose in the band, and includes collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Andrea Gibson, Ingrid Michaelson, Joe Tippett and Megan Falley. "Hope" was inspired by an interview between Stephen Colbert and Anderson Cooper, making this an especially communal effort.
“This whole collection of songs felt like transmissions rather than a deliberate attempt to make sense of the world,” said Bareilles in a press release. “My deepest hope is that Good Grief provides some kind of comfort or catharsis.”
Tickets sales will open with artist, Verizon, and CITI pre-sales on Monday, June 8. General sales start Wednesday, June 10, at 10 am. One dollar from each ticket will go to mental health organization the Jed Foundation via Plus One and Live Nation. All net proceeds from VIP upgrades will go to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Sara Bareilles — Good Grief Tour dates
September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway
September 12—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem
September 15—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall
September 18—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall
September 21—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
September 24—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre
September 25—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre
September 27—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre
September 30—Minneapolis, MN—Orpheum Theatre
October 2—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre
October 4—Denver, CO—Bellco Theatre
October 6—Austin, TX—Bass Concert Hall
October 7—Houston, TX—The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
October 12—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre
October 13—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre
October 16—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 19—Seattle, WA—The Paramount Theatre