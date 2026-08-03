Strum Up Some Cash
Auction for Austin orgs includes guitar signed by George Strait and more
Bidding has opened on a music-themed auction that will support musicians living in Austin. The Good Moods Project Online Auction is open from August 3-17, and includes items signed by George Strait and Billie Eilish, live music experiences, Texas Longhorns Football tickets, and more.
Good Moods Project, formerly Red River Rising, is an initiative that is "dedicated to empowering Austin’s local music community, advancing the local music industry pipeline, and tackling the pressing issue of housing insecurity," according to a press release. The platform partners with many locally active organizations in music and beyond.
On the musical side, that includes the Austin Symphony, Austin Texas Musicians, and the Sims Foundation; other non-musical community partners include Austin Habitat for Humanity, the Austin Justice Coalition, Austin Pets Alive!, Meals on Wheels, the Mexic-Arte Museum, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and dozens more.
The project is run by Austin Arena Company, a partnership between Oak View Group, which manages Austin's concert arena, the Moody Center, and Live Nation and C3 Presents. The 2026 auction also has Dwyer Workforce Development as a partner. The nonprofit expands access to training, career support, and job placement in the healthcare industry.
Some of the top items in the auction include:
- An ornately decorated acoustic guitar signed by George Strait. It is also prominently branded with text that reads "The King of Country."
- A simpler acoustic guitar signed by Alan Jackson.
- A VIP suite to watch Olivia Dean perform at Moody Center, part of her The Art Of Loving Live tour. The performance takes place Saturday, August 29.
- Two VIP tickets to the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, held October 2-4.
- An authentic Texas Longhorns helmet signed by Earl Campbell, Vince Young, and Ricky Williams.
- Two lower-level seats at a Spurs home game in 2026. The deal also comes with dinner for two at the Agave Club, the restaurant at the Frost Bank Center, and a parking pass.
- Signed posters and vinyls by a variety of artists including Billie Eilish, Dave Matthews Band, James Taylor, Noah Kahan, and more.
Bidding will close at 10 pm on August 17. Potential bidders can see the auction items here and register to place bids accordingly.