McConaughey Takes On Mueller
Alamo Drafthouse renames theater after Austin icon Matthew McConaughey
An Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location in East Austin is about to adopt the name of a very Texan movie star. The Mueller location will renamed the Matthew McConaughey Cinema, in honor of the actor's longstanding representation of the Lone Star State.
The new name will be reflected on a plaque that will be unveiled onsite on Monday, August 10. The unveiling will happen during a special dedication event, followed by a screening of The Rivals of Amziah King ahead of its official theatrical release on August 14. McConaughey stars as the titular character, a bluegrass musician who reunites with his estranged foster daughter (played by Angelina LookingGlass) and starts a surprisingly contentious family honey business.
The Rivals of Amziah King premiered at South by Southwest in 2025, which has a 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that almost all critics so far have given the film a positive review.
McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, will be in attendance, and their tequila brand, Pantalones Organic Tequila, will be used for a toast. McConaughey will introduce the screening and answer audience questions after the film, along with co-star LookingGlass and director Andrew Patterson. They'll close out the evening with a musical performance by folks from the film, including indie folk band the Last Bison.
“More than just what’s on the screen, movies have always been about who you watch them with and the memories you take home,” said Matthew McConaughey in a press release. “Alamo Drafthouse has championed that kind of moviegoing from the very beginning, and to have a theater dedicated in my name in the city that's shaped so much of who I am means a great deal to me."
Austinites likely associate McConaughey most strongly with his breakout performance in the 1993 Richard Linklater film Dazed and Confused, which was shot in Austin and conveyed much of the town's laid-back, sometimes goofy stoner charm. He is also a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin (perfect for Dazed and Confused) and has a South Texas connection through his birthplace, Uvalde. He's even teased a run for Texas governor.
"Matthew is an accomplished actor and producer, and he's also a beloved local Austin icon,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “He’s also a good guy doing great things for young people across this community and around the country. The renaming of the Alamo Drafthouse at Mueller is a wonderful way to celebrate his professional accomplishments and celebrate someone who genuinely loves this City. It's alright, alright, alright!"
Although this may be the most quintessentially Texan name for a movie theater, the Mueller theater is not the only Alamo Drafthouse to be named for a industry giant. Others include Christopher Nolan, Pam Grier, Spike Lee, John Hughes, Ivan Reitman, and South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, the press release says, who was the first of the bunch to receive the honor, in 2019.
“Matthew’s work has shaped the way that audiences connect with movies,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “And his love for this city and for Texas has made him part of its creative fabric. Naming this cinema for Matthew is our way of honoring that connection. And hey, it’s just up the road from Darrell K Royal Stadium, so it’ll be an easy commute when he’s visiting the Longhorns.”
Austinites who aren't lucky enough to attend the plaque unveiling can stop by the same theater on August 16 for a cocktail party screening of The Rivals of Amziah King, featuring Pantalones tequila. Guests will also bring home a complimentary cocktail kit and a recipe card for the themed drink. Eight other cities across the country will host cocktail screenings on the same night.
Participating locations include:
- New York: Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan & Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn
- Los Angeles: Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Los Angeles
- Austin: Alamo Drafthouse Mueller (Matthew McConaughey Cinema)
- San Francisco Bay Area: Alamo Drafthouse Mountain View
- Dallas: Alamo Drafthouse Denton
- Denver: Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake
- Boston: Alamo Drafthouse Seaport
- Twin Cities: Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury
- Omaha: Alamo Drafthouse La Vista