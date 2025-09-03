Been There 4
A Beastie Boy leads artists in 2025 Austin homeless support fundraiser
An annual music festival is back with a big lineup and fundraising goal for caring for Austin's unhoused community. Been There 4 will be held at Radio/East on Saturday, November 8, with artists including Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys, Ben Kweller, and more.
Been There is a nonprofit that uses creative projects to effect social change, and the music festival is one of its biggest projects. It commonly uses a "Trojan horse" metaphor to explain its goal: getting people socially involved through fun.
Austinites may know the organization through the feature film Home Free, which Been There founders Lenny Barszap and Aaron Brown wrote and directed to reflect on and share the stories of their unhoused neighbors from their college days at the University of Texas at Austin. The film premiered to multiple sold-out audiences at film festivals, and is now streaming on Amazon Prime, AppleTV, and YouTube.
This year's lineup for the Been There benefit include:
- Mix Master Mike (Beastie Boys): A legendary producer and DJ
- Ben Kweller: An indie rocker offering 90s nostalgia
- Grandmaster: A jazzy, funky cult from outer space
- DeadEye: A Grateful Dead tribute band
- Panic Stricken: A Widespread Panic tribute band
- TC Superstar: A "collaborative performance group" known for their upbeat tunes and live choreography
- Benji Hughes: An impressive rock singer-songwriter
- Ruby Jane: A bluegrass violinist and singer-songwriter
More acts are to be announced, according to a press release.
Organizers have set a funding goal for Been There 4 at $1 million. It certainly seems possible, since past been there events have raised more than $3 million so far.
The funds will be split between Been There itself and three more organizations with similar goals: Sunrise Navigation Center, which serves meals, operates a housing resources hotline, and even places some clients in housing; The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), an emergency solution for transitional housing and workforce development; and Caritas of Austin, a group that tackles homelessness holistically with housing, employment, education, food, and veterans assistance.
Art From the Streets, an arts organization that helps unhoused people be creative and sells their art for funding, will also attend the festival with a pop-up gallery for onsite sales. Local muralist Chris Rogers will join for some live painting.
Tickets are sold on a donate-what-you-wish basis with a lower limit. Early bird tickets start at a $20 minimum donation.
Been There details some goals on the ticketing website:
- $10,000 buys 1 tiny shelter (The Other Ones Foundation)
- $2,500 moves a family of 4 into safe housing (Caritas of Austin)
- $800 moves 1 person off the street (Sunrise Navigation Center)
- $100 pays for 1 day of paid work (The Other Ones Foundation)
- $5 provides 1 meal (Caritas of Austin)
“Austin is a weirdly unique place that’s going to go down in history as the first major city in the U.S. to solve homelessness," said Brown in a press release. "It’s already happening with the incredible organizations doing the work combined with incredible artists fueling the inspiration – it’s a recipe for magic and will be a model for the rest of the country."
The release also thanks community partners Do512, Real Ale, and Glimmer | Austin in getting the festival off the ground, and shares that more potential sponsors can reach out to info@beenthere.org. Been There has partnered with Real Ale to create a Texas lager that will launch at the event and be sold in some H-E-B and Spec's stores, as well as bars across the state. A portion of sales will support Been There and the organizations it works with.
“At Been There, we believe in meeting people where they’re already having fun and weaving in a little good that can grow into a movement. We know we can’t end homelessness on our own, but collectively, we can” said Barszap. “We see ourselves as the cheerleaders, adding energy and visibility, while our partner organizations are the ones with the tools to solve it. If we add fuel to their fire, real change is possible.”