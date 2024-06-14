high score
Austin's Moody Center to host world-renowned esports event for 50,000 fans
Austin's Moody Center has positioned itself as the next big thing in arena entertainment — not just in Austin, but in the country. In 2022, it was the highest-grossing arena of its size, according to Billboard; In 2023, the Academy of Country Music named it the Arena of the Year; In 2024, it is Pollstar Arena of the Year. It's adding another feather to its cap with the arrival of one of the world's biggest esports event next summer.
Moody Center is hosting Blast.tv Counter-Strike Major 2025 next June. The event is predicted to bring in $40 million, with 50,000 fans expected to attend. Players on teams and participating individually will competing for a $125 million prize pool. This event is the first Counter-Strike Major in seven years, since it was held in Boston.
Although esports — competitive video game-playing, with in-person and streaming audiences depending on the event — are still a relatively niche event category, they are on the rise and represent huge opportunities for catching audience attention. Fans are expected to tune into Counter-Strike 2025 from more than 150 territories, watching in 28 languages.
Even if players are not "athletes" in the traditional sense, they work with complex strategy, quick reaction times, and even physical discipline — how long can the average person sit and focus completely? Austin, famously an F1 city, seems to be getting deeper into fringe kinds of athleticism.
The relatively new Moody Center, opened in April 2022, is still light on popular traditional sports. The calendar does have some interesting departures from the football-basketball-soccer-hockey norm, like bull riding and WWE wrestling.
“We are incredibly excited to bring the BLAST.tv Major to Austin, Texas," said Blast CEO Robbie Douek in a press release. "The city's dynamic atmosphere, the cutting-edge Moody Center, and track record of hosting world-leading events provide the perfect setting for what promises to be an unforgettable event. We look forward to showcasing the best of esports to a global audience and making a positive impact on the local community."
Austin's prevalence as a growing tech city also makes it an ideal place to show off the event's tech capabilities, or even just appeal to tech-informed people who are likely to be interested in gaming.
“Austin is the perfect place to showcase the esports industry and the technology at the heart of the competition," said Mayor Kirk Watson in the release. "We look forward to welcoming teams and fans from all across the globe to Austin.”
The release also shared a quote from Drew Hays, executive director at the Austin Sports Commission, although it did not name the commission's involvement in bringing the event to fruition: “We’re excited to host Blast.tv Austin Major, Austin’s first arena-based esports competition, which we estimate will bring 10,000+ fans to Moody Center each day. For our city to have such a thriving technology sector and avid esports fanbase, an event like this is long overdue and we’re looking forward to an exciting competition next June.”
More information about the Blast.tv Austin Major, including tickets and dates updates, will be available over time at blast.tv.