ACL Fest
ACL Fest releases 2026 lineup by day and single-day tickets
Austinites waiting to purchase their single-day Austin City Limits Music Festival tickets can now get their affairs in order. The festival has released its lineup by day, letting people know who will be playing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, October 2-4 and 9-11.
Seasoned attendees will know that just because a band is playing one week, that doesn't mean they'll play the other. Check the lineup carefully if there's anyone you really want to see.
Tickets have also been selling fast, so buyers should have their alarms set for noon today, May 12, if they want to be ready to commit when sales open. Single-day tickets for GA,VIP, Platinum, and Bunalow will all be available. Three-day tickets for Weekend One are sold out for GA and GA-plus, and a "limited number" of three-day GA tickets remain for Weekend 2, according to a press release.
Although Austin City Limits is one of the most stylistically varied festivals in Austin, it is still loosely organized by taste, giving single-day ticketbuyers a chance to see as many shows they like as possible.
With all that in mind, here's a top-down preview of each day (with headliners bolded).
Friday
- Charli xcx
- Skrillex (Weekend One) or Kings of Leon (Weekend Two)
- Turnstile
- Labrinth
- The Chainsmokers
- Leon Thomas
- Brandon Flowers (W1)
Saturday
- RÜFÜS DU SOL
- Lorde
- Lola Young
- Young Miko
- Bleachers
- Lykke Li
- Levity
- Suki Waterhouse
- Sienna Spiro (W2)
Sunday
- Twenty One Pilots
- The xx
- Geese
- SOFI TUKKER
- Parcels
- The War On Drugs
- Blood Orange
- Max McNown
- Cannons (W1)
Folks at home can tune in for select live performances, interviews, and more streamed by Disney+ and Hulu from October 2-4.
We have a few more live announcements to go before the festival, including the full schedule, the broadcast schedule, and food vendors. To make sure they never miss an update, fans can sign up to receive SMS and email updates from the festival at aclfestival.com.