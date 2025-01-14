Play Something Country
Brooks & Dunn headline 2025 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin
Austin's Moody Center is taking the country spotlight on May 3 for the iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One. This is the festival's 12th year of gathering top country talent; this year, that includes Brooks & Dunn as a headliner, plus six other acts. It's hosted by on-air personality Bobby Bones.
The rest of the festival lineup is as follows:
- Thomas Rhett
- Rascal Flatts
- Sam Hunt
- Megan Moroney
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Nate Smith
“We are so excited about this year’s lineup and bringing these artists to fans all in one night at Moody Center in Austin,” said iHeart Country's executive vice president of programming, Rod Phillips. “It’s a thrill every year to watch so much great music come to life on one big iHeartCountry stage.”
This is an all-new lineup compared to the 2024 festival, which featured Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lady A, and others.
The 2025 festival will benefit St Jude Children's Research Hospital, a leader in childhood cancer treatment and research. It was founded by entertainer Danny Thomas in 1962, so there is a longtime musical connection for the organization.
General ticket sales start Friday, January 24, at noon Central via Ticketmaster. But first, there will be be a three-day presale for eligible Capital One cardholders. Starting Tuesday, January 21, and running through Thursday, January 23, they'll get early access to tickets plus an add-on Capital One Access Pass that includes a special performance by Rascal Flatts, with complimentary light food and beverage.
The event will broadcast nationwide on iHeartCountry stations and the company's app on Saturday, May 3, at 7 pm.