Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this Christmas weekend
Holly jolly happenings are the perfect cure for cabin fever, and we’ve got the best recommendations for exploring all the holiday-time entertainment around the city. Drink and be merry at Miracle on 5th Street or keep things cozy in a private igloo. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this Christmas weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, December 25
Miracle on 5th Street Pop-Up Bar
The Miracle on 5th Street holiday pop-up bar is open at The Eleanor for just a few more days. The cocktail experience features two levels of decked-out halls and a menu of boozy craft drinks. Guests can expect a nonstop Christmas playlist and a menu of food offerings to enjoy between sips. Miracle on 5th Street is open through December 28. Get tickets on Eventbrite.
The Light Park
Hop in the car for a jolly ride around the Dell Diamond. The Light Park features a mile route of millions of holiday lights all synchronized to festive tunes. Guests can cruise by the installations in their car while broadcasting the music live from DJ Polar Ice. Tickets are available now. The Light Park is open through January 4, 2026.
Friday, December 26
Cap City Comedy Club presents Sheryl Underwood
Comedian and actress Sheryl Underwood takes up a weekend residence at Cap City Comedy Club for a run of shows. She’s best known for her recurring appearances in Comic View specials and for roles in the 2005 film Beauty Shop. Most recently, she was a host on the CBS talk show The Talk. Tickets are available now.
Zach Theater presents A Charlie Brown Christmas
Keep the Christmas spirit going with a retelling of an animated classic on the Zach Theater stage. Audiences will follow Charlie Brown in an adventure to find the true meaning of the holiday, and they'll meet beloved characters like Linus, Snoopy, and others along the way. Performances are scheduled through December 28.
Saturday, December 27
Haute Spot presents Stoney LaRue in concert
Singer Stoney LaRue performs an early New Year’s Eve show at Haute Spot. The rock and and country music artist has released eight albums in his career and is known for songs like “Oklahoma Breakdown” and “One Chord Song.” Graham St. Clair Band will join LaRue as the opening act. Table seating and ticket options are available. Tables include food and drink service.
Winter Sol Rooftop Igloo Experience
Get cozy with a group of friends or loved ones at the Otopia Rooftop restaurant located in the Otis Hotel. Each private igloo rental includes comfortable lounge seating, holiday-themed bites and cocktails for purchase, a vinyl record player with a curated holiday music selection, board games, a cookie decorating kit, and a keepsake Polaroid photo. Guests can also enjoy a souvenir postcard to take home in memory of the evening. Limited spots are available on Eventbrite.
The Peterson Brothers Live at The Continental Club
Austin sibling duo The Peterson Brothers play live at The Continental Club. Their signature sound blends genres like soul, blues, R&B, roots, and funk for a unique experience that has gained them fans of all ages. They will perform songs from their new album, Experience. Get ticket information on Eventbrite.