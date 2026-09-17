Music Notes
Indie greats Death Cab for Cutie announce tour stopping in Austin
Death Cab for Cutie, one of the most iconic groups in indie rock, has announced a new headlining tour in support of their newest album, I Built You A Tower. The tour will stop in Austin on March 23, 2027. A venue has not yet been announced for the Austin date.
The North American tour follows other tour legs in the UK, Europe, Japan, and Australia. It starts January 19 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and ends April 16 in Asheville, North Carolina. In addition to Austin, the tour will stop in Houston on March 22 and Dallas on March 24.
Death Cab for Cutie have been active since 1997 and now have 11 studio albums and eight Grammy nominations under their belts. The group first became known for its introspective and poetic songwriting, and they were at the forefront of indie rock as it emerged as a genre.
All three Texas tour dates will have support from Australian indie band Swapmeet, who have also had a long career stretching back to 2022.
More than 20 years after Death Cab's last truly independent album, Transatlanticism, they've left the major label Atlantic Records and re-established their indie credentials with Anti-, through which they released I Built You A Tower on June 5, 2026. The band — Benjamin Gibbard, Nicholas Harmer, Jason McGerr, Dave Depper and Zac Rae — retain their core character as immortalized on albums that won mainstream success like Narrow Stairs and Codes and Keys.
Ticket sales begin with an artist presale Wednesday, September 23, at 10 am. Local presales start Thursday, September 24, followed by a general on-sale Friday, September 25. Fans sign up for updates connected to their local tour stop at deathcabforcutie.com.
Along with the tour announcement, Death Cab shared a new lyric video for "Stone Over Water."
“I normally animate music videos for my own songs, but I found this song incredibly personal, even though it wasn’t mine," said musician and animator Sean Solomon in a press release. "I think everyone can relate to the little man in the video having a bad day. But I wanted the video to ultimately have a positive message even though it’s sad. Everyone is going through something, and sometimes helping others can be a way to get out of our own heads and remember we’re not alone.”
Death Cab for Cutie's 2027 North American Tour dates
January 19, 2027 - Honolulu, HI - Blaisdell Arena
March 11, 2027 - Nashville, TN - The Truth ^
March 12, 2027 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre ^
March 14, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^
March 15, 2027 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^
March 17, 2027 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^
March 18, 2027 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater ^
March 20, 2027 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live ^
March 22, 2027 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall ^
March 23, 2027 - Austin, TX - TBA ^
March 24, 2027 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory ^
March 26, 2027 - New Orleans, LA - The Saenger Theatre ^
March 27, 2027 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater ^
March 30, 2027 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie ^
April 1, 2027 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple ^
April 3, 2027 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino ^
April 4, 2027 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY ^
April 5, 2027 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^
April 7, 2027 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
April 8, 2027 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
April 9, 2027 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^
April 11, 2026 - Portland, ME - State Theatre ^
April 13, 2027 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall ^
April 16, 2027 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^
^ Swapmeet