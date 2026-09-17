Music Notes
Trail Of Dead to play the Far Out Lounge, plus more Austin music picks
Before the rest of September flies on by and you suddenly find yourself in the throes of ACL Fest, get out for a local show or two. See here for recommendations.
Flyer Club at Hotel Vegas – Friday, September 18
Get yourself to Hotel Vegas this Friday, September 18, for a free show that will see the experimental act Flyer Club welcome their new album, Country, into the world. Good., Ewe, Rulitos, and Team Trust will also perform.
Divine Waters at Hole In The Wall – Saturday, September 19
Divine Waters (featuring members formerly of Futon Blonde) just put out their debut single, “Rained Out,” and they’ll ring in its arrival at Hole In The Wall this Saturday, September 19. Paper Sister and The Crystal Fall are on the bill as well. Tickets are $12.76.
HAAM Day – Tuesday, September 22
The HAAM Day Music Festival returns on Tuesday, September 22, with “600+ local musicians serving up 250+ performances across 140+ venues in Greater Austin and beyond.” Check out the full lineup here. By the way, the vast majority of the shows are free.
Trail Of Dead at the Far Out Lounge – Friday, September 25
Alt-rock stalwarts ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead will take over the stage at the Far Out Lounge on Friday, September 25. Support for the evening includes Houses We Die In, Duel, and Late Wife, who will celebrating the release of a new single. Tickets are $33.35.
Various at the Mohawk – Friday, September 25
If you’re on the hunt for a show with a wide selection of genres, then get to the Mohawk on Friday, September 25, for Club Coma, Andrew Cashen And His Disciples Of Creation, GUZZLR, and Alexi 8bit. Tickets are just $17.50 for these four distinctly different acts.
Ivy Mine at Hole In The Wall – Saturday, September 26
Ivy Mine will put out their debut album, Keep The Chaos Close, on September 18, and then follow it up with a release party at Hole In The Wall on Saturday, September 26. Team Trust, Daybed, and Wake Up Spaceboy will open for the alt-rock act. Tickets are $12.76.
Lavender Scare at Hotel Vegas – Sunday, September 27
Join in with power poppers Lavender Scare at Hotel Vegas on Sunday, September 27, as they celebrate the release of a new single, “Au Revoir.” The rest of bill for the evening is rounded out by the Candle Company, Heavy Velvet, and BOO85. Cover will be $12 at the door.