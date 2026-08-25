Austin Will Always Love You
Country legend Dolly Parton, with many Austin ties, dies at 80
News has spread fast that country legend Dolly Parton has died at age 80, as confirmed August 25 by her nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver.
Parton was born and died in Tennessee, and was beloved everywhere by country music fans, the LGBTQIA community, and more. Among her many signatures were her well-known lilting singing voice, her quick-witted, but bubbly personality, and her sweet and self-consciously gaudy fashion sense.
Though Parton didn't live in Texas — except during a brief time during a project — it was more than her Southern charm that tied her to the Lone Star State and her campy persona that endeared her to Austinites. Her most famous Texas tie was her lead appearance in the 1982 musical comedy film, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, which took place in a fictional town. But with such a long career — in which she was active until her death — there are plenty more Austin connections to look back on.
Parton also co-wrote and filmed the 1991 TV movie Wild Texas Wind at the historic Broken Spoke in Austin. In 2016, she looked back fondly on "[all] the wonderful people in Austin and what a good time we had living there during that period."
"It was just a wonderful time," Parton said. "It was a sad ass story as you know. Gary Busey played an abusive husband. But we really had a lot of fun, and I was proud to be part of that.”
In Austin, Parton's birthday has become an annual celebration at venues around town. In 2026, for the singer's 80th birthday, locals planned an especially large weekend of birthday bashes at venues like The Sagebrush and Vinyl Beauty Bar — both featured nail booths and performances by local drag star Bridgette Bandit, the distinguished owner of a signed and bejeweled guitar that the singer sent as a gift.
Parton also had a close relationship with Willie Nelson, arguably Austin's most cherished icon ever. The two met in Nashville and later collaborated on some tunes including their first duet, "From Here to the Moon and Back," in 1982. More than 50 years after their time in Nashville, and directly after winning the prestigious Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 CMA Awards Show, Parton spoke on the relationship.
"Well, I love Willie as much as I love anybody outside of my own family, and he feels like family to me," said Parton. "... We used to sit out in the same building and write songs for the same publishing company and record for the same record label, and we've known each other for a long time."
Like many other notable musicians, Parton also had her time on the Austin City Limits stage, including her debut live taping in the 2000-2001 season. The high-energy performance was also featured in ACL's 2021 country box set.
Other memorable Austin moments and collaborations include the time Parton met later-to-be Texas Governor Ann Richards at the Driskill Hotel in 1982; Parton's first appearance at South by Southwest, surprisingly, as late as 2022; and a jubilant collaboration with local jewelry magnate Kendra Scott in 2024.
Austinites looking for a chance to say goodbye to Dolly communally will surely have many options as local venues finalize their tributes. Round Rock's Penfold Theatre Company already had a production scheduled before the news broke. Called Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton, the show features singer Yesenia McNett and a five-piece band. It will run October 22 and 23. CultureMap will publish more events as they are announced.