9 to 5, 24-7
Celebrate Dolly Parton's life at these tribute events around Austin
Legendary country singer, actress, and philanthropist Dolly Parton touched so many lives, it'd be hard not to run into any tributes in the weeks since her death at 80. The camaraderie is even stronger in Austin, a city the singer loved and one where country fans, LGBTQIA folks, and anyone who goes against the grain can find a home.
Fans who want to be together to listen, watch, and embody the spirit of this working class hero, can do so at the following Austin venues. Here are almost all the Dolly Parton Tribute events coming up in the Austin area. All events are free unless otherwise noted.
If you hear of more, feel free to reach out through our tips line. For readers' safety, we will only publish events with official pages or posts shared by businesses and venues.
Denim & Diamonds Dolly Tribute Night at Stoney's Good Time Ranch
Friday, August 28, 8 pm to midnight
Hurry to Stoney's Good Time Ranch to kick off the Dolly-themed weekend. The venue encourages guests to "dress to impress." Guests can bring flowers to add to a mural and children's books to donate, in honor of Parton's Imagination Library. (The bar doesn't specify where the books will be donated.) DJ Highway King will spin country records. 3526 E. 7th St.
Theme night at Swift’s Attic
Friday, August 28
Another way to start the weekend is with bar and restaurant Swift's Attic. Parton's music will play all night and she'll appear on the bar's screens. Guests are encouraged to "dress the part." A pink themed cocktail will be on special; pair it with $9 burgers and $5 frites. Reservations are available on OpenTable. 315 Congress Ave.
Dolly Parton Tribute Flash Event at Austin Texas Tattoos
Saturday and Sunday, August 29 & 30, starting at 9 am
Make a permanent tribute with Austin Texas Tattoos. Walk-ins can get Dolly-themed flashed tattoos for $35-60 depending on size and color. The shop is also hosting a costume contest. A $5 entry ticket will raise funds for a local women's shelter or domestic violence organization (not named). The winners will receive tattoo services and an aftercare kit. 3407 Wells Branch Pkwy., Ste. 850
For the Love of Dolly at Calamity's at Hole in the Wall
Sunday, August 30, 3-5 pm
Sing your heart out at Dolly Parton karaoke at this famous venue on The Drag. (Calamity's is the back room.) Visitors can also take a photo with a life-size Dolly. Guests are encouraged to wear rhinestones if they have some. 2538 Guadalupe St.
Clips and costumes at WeLuvVideo
Sunday, August 30, 7-9 pm
Video store WeLuvVideo will screen clips from Parton's films and musical performances on Sunday. There will also be a costume contest, and the shop will collect donations for the Imagination Library. Guests are encouraged to dress according to their favorite of Parton's eras. 100 E. North Loop Blvd.
Vinyl Beauty Bar’s 8 Year Anniversary
Sunday, August 30, doors at 4 pm
Vinyl Beauty Bar has used Parton as a symbol of its own identity as a community space for years, so she is already embedded into everything over there. At the beauty bar's eighth anniversary, there should be plenty of tributes. We know from the event listing on Do512 that DJs will be spinning her tunes, at the very least. There will also be a tribute to Danzig, the heavy metal band. Tickets are $25 at the door. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM). 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St., Unit 312
Dolly Parton karaoke at the Volstead Lounge
Wednesday, September 2, 9 pm to 1 am
Fans will literally take center stage in this tribute hosted by Bee, the venue says. The Volstead Lounge is a 21-and-up venue. 1500 E. 6th St.
Tim Curry Movie Night and Dolly All Day at Radio Coffee and Beer
Friday and Saturday, September 4 and 5, 7 pm both nights
Dolly Parton and actor Tim Curry died on the same day, much to the despair of many fans who loved both. Radio Coffee and Beer is hosting a double tribute with back-to-back movie nights. On Friday, the coffee shop and bar will screen Rocky Horror Picture Show and Clue; on Saturday, it will show 9 to 5 and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. A dollar from every frozen drink sold will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation. 4204 Menchaca Rd.
Labor Gay Weekend at Sagebrush
Monday, September 7, 7-11 pm
Did you know Dolly Parton was a lifelong union member? Or that a women's labor movement called 9to5 inspired the movie of the same name? South Austin dance hall Sagebrush is celebrating "Labor Gay Weekend" and Dolly Parton Night with line dance lessons and a drag show tribute hosted by Brigitte Bandit. Cover charge is $15 at the door. Sagebrush is a 21-and-up venue. 5500 South Congress Ave.
Sold Out: Steel Magnolias screening at the State Theater
Wednesday and Thursday, September 9 and 10, 7:30 pm both nights
Unsurprisingly, these Steel Magnolias screenings at one of Austin's top movie venues are sold out. We're letting you know anyway, because the theater started with one screening and added another due to high demand. You never know if a third will pop up. The theater will donate 15 percent of ticket sales to the Dollywood Foundation. 719 Congress Ave.
Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton at Penfold Theatre Company
Thursday and Friday, October 22 and 23, 7:30 pm both nights
Round Rock's Penfold Theatre Company already had a production scheduled before the news of Parton's death broke. The show features singer Yesenia McNett and a five-piece band performing a musical tribute that spans Parton's career. Tickets are $36 for row seating and $51 for table seating. 2120 N. Mays St. #290
All Things Dolly! list by Austin Public Library
For a bonus celebration anywhere, anytime, check out Austin Public Library's list of all its media by or about Dolly Parton. Some things are available right away, like Parton's cookbook and the analytical history book Dolly Parton, Gender, and Country Music;folks will have to place a hold for others, like Parton's autobiographical fashion book or her lyrics explainer. Some CDs and DVDs are also on the list.
Austin City Limits remembers Dolly Parton
In honor of Dolly, Austin City Limits posted archival recordings of her 2000 performance (that aired in 2001) along with a thoughtful written tribute. It's not a full episode (she did split the broadcasting block with Nickel Creek), but it does offer an additional 11 minutes with the singer that fans may not have seen before.