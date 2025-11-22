Fifth Time Caller
Austin's experimental radio duo turns up the volume for live show
Austin's weirdness may have been tempered in recent years, but it doesn't get much weirder than two guys sitting around on community radio and riffing at length with in-character callers. That's how KOOP Radio DJs Matt Fox and Dillon Minacci, a.k.a. Double Heads, are doing their part to keep Austin borderline unintelligible, and they're bringing that energy to a live show at Hyperreal Film Club for the first time on Thursday, December 4.
This is the "fifth installment of their experimental late-night talk show experience," according to a press release. That's not referring to their 6-7 pm radio hour, but instead a comedy stage show where the audience members will be a major part of the entertainment.
At Double Heads LIVE! You’re the Host V, attendees will be selected to give monologues and interview guests in an unscripted form. Although the radio show always includes some music in disparate genres or themes (the November 13 show featured Primus, Daniel Johnston, and The Jam), teasers for the live show don't mention any tunes.
The four live shows up until now have taken place at Carousel Lounge, a scrappy and artistic bar tucked away off Cameron Road. This time, they've moved it over to Hyperreal Film Club, another hotbed for sometimes baffling entertainment and plenty of serious art as well.
“We are honored to be partnering with Hyperreal Film Club on such an important event,” said Double Heads in the release. “We’ve purchased numerous props and learned out to make fake glass for this fifth installment of Double Heads LIVE! You’re the Host, so Austinites will not want to miss this one-night-only spectacle.”
All this may sound chaotic, but the duo has some loyal listeners who nominated them for Best Radio Personality in the Austin Chronicle's 2024-2025 Austin Music Awards. Four days ago, as the Chronicle started gearing up for this year's awards, the duo posted a renewed ask for nominations on Instagram: "This one is the ~*music industry*~ one so the only people who can nominate are ~*industry professionals*~ so if the Chronicle deemed you worthy you should have the invite in your inbox and if they didn’t deem you worthy it likely means you have a more stable life/income than we do. So congrats on that I guess?"
Tickets (pay-what-you-can scale from $8-15) are available at hyperrealfilm.club. Hyperreal Film Club is located at 301 Chicon Street, and doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 start time.