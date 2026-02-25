Everybody Still Wants Some
Glen Powell to attend 10th anniversary of Everybody Wants Some!! in Austin
Austin film fans are getting a major dose of nostalgia this spring when Austin Film Society (AFS) rolls out the red carpet for a homegrown favorite. On March 22, AFS Cinema will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Everybody Wants Some!! with a pair of screenings featuring special guests Richard Linklater, Zoey Deutch, and Austin's favorite mascot, Glen Powell himself.
Aside from these bigger names, additional guests are expected to be announced soon.
Released in 2016, the film follows a group of college baseball players navigating their first days of freedom before the start of the semester — a time filled with house parties, locker room bravado, and big dreams.
Shot in Central Texas and infused with Linklater’s signature laid-back charm, the movie has often been viewed as a companion piece to his earlier coming-of-age classic, Dazed and Confused. Over the past decade, it has become a touchstone for fans who appreciate its loose, lived-in performances and affectionate take on youthful self-discovery.
The anniversary event is designed as a full-on celebration. The first screening, a VIP experience, begins with a red-carpet arrival at 4 pm, followed by the film at 5 pm and a live introduction from the evening’s guests. A second showing will follow, with doors opening at 5:30 pm and the film starting at 6 pm.
For AFS, which was founded by Richard Linklater, the event underscores the organization’s long-standing mission to champion Texas storytelling and foster a vibrant local film culture. Fans of Linklater’s work — or anyone eager to relive a very specific sort of college life in 1980 — the event promises a lively night at the movies, complete with plenty of hometown pride and behind-the-scenes stories from the cast. (Yes, including Glen Powell.)
Tickets ($125 for the VIP first screening, $45 for the second screening) will go on sale to the public at noon on Friday, February 27. And no matter which way you go, each viewing will be followed by an in-person Q&A with the filmmaker and attending stars. The 30-year anniversary of Dazed and Confused sold out quickly in 2024, so Austinites who are motivated to attend should try to buy their tickets early.