Have you ever wondered why all the skyscrapers in Austin look blue? Or what that giant tower in Clarksville is actually doing there? Or who this "Moody" is, and why everything in town seems to be named after them?
If you've ever asked these, or any number of other Austin-centric questions, allow us to introduce you to your new best friend: The series ATXplained by KUT. It'll answer Austin's not-necessarily-burning questions live this Wednesday, October 23, at Bass Concert Hall.
ATXplained has been on the air and online since 2016, and has since answered over 140 questions from Austinites. In 2018, after two successful years of this series, KUT hosted the first ATXplained Live at the Texas Union Theater on campus. This live storytelling event went so well that six years and multiple venues later, they're still doing it.
The format for the live show is roughly the same as the pre-recorded show, where listeners and readers submit questions about Austin, and then other listeners and readers vote on the questions they'd most like to see answered. The questions with the most votes get assigned a KUT reporter, and along with the help of the original question asker, the reporter will answer these Austin questions on-air, or in this case, live in a theater.
But this event is not just a bunch of people sitting on stage reading questions and rotely answering them. (Or else the Austin Chronicle probably wouldn't have named ATXplained Live the “Best Live Performance Journalism” in the critics poll.) These eight new stories inspired by your questions will be accompanied with sound, music, photos, videos, performances, and "a few surprises." It's a whole production.
"The best part of bringing a story to life on stage is the interactions you share with the audience," says Jerry Quijano, who works on ATXplained and is the local host for NPR’s national program All Things Considered.
"Telling a story over the radio has its limitations, as you can only imagine the listener in your head," he says. "During our ATXplained shows, our storytellers are often laughing (or crying) right along with the audience. Performing on stage also affords us the ability to pull off some visual gags and jokes that would be a lot harder to pull off over the radio. ATXplained is radio for your ears AND eyes."
Of course nobody's telling us what this year's surprises or specific questions are, but the team did give some hints, saying the questions would involve "friendships, a certain spring-fed swimming pool, and whether or not rainfall is ghosting Austinites."
In the past we've seen a dance party on stage with KUT reporters and Yorkie Louie, the "Godfather of Austin clubbing"; Bob Schneider has stopped by to play some tunes; and questions have run the gamut from "Why is Lala's Little Nugget always decorated for Christmas?" to "What was ZZ Top's First Annual Texas-Size Rompin' Stompin' Barndance and Bar B.Q. in summer of '74?" That last one may not exactly be a question you've ever thought to ask, but the answer is fascinating.
KUT's Marisa Charpentier explains why Lala's Little Nugget is always decorated for Christmas in an ATXplained Live in 2023. Photo from KUT.org.
This year's live event is even bigger than in previous years, as it takes place at Bass Concert Hall. In addition to the venue change, they've expanded this year's event to include an "ATXpo" in the plaza in front of the venue, starting at 6 pm. This will include live music, local vendors, and opportunities to learn more about important local businesses like Meals on Wheels and the Austin Transit Partnership. Then, ATXPlained starts inside at 7:30 pm.
"Folks should head to Wednesday’s ATXplained Live show if they’re looking to reconnect with the magic that first drew them to Austin. And don’t we all need that reminder sometimes?" says Quijano. "Whether you’ve been here ten weeks or ten years, you’re bound to learn something new about the place we all call home. Plus, people actually stop talking during performances so you can hear what’s happening. A truly novel concept here in Austin."
Tickets for ATXplained Live, including the ATXPo, are available at Texasperformingarts.org.
To learn more about the ATXplained series, visit KUT.org.