Days at the Track
Charles Leclerc, fan fashion, and more top photos from F1 weekend 2024
As if there weren't enough going on in October, the third weekend managed to sneak in not one, but two mega-events.
The formerly undefeated Texas Longhorns hosted #5 Georgia (we won’t talk about that) at Daryl K. Royal stadium while hundreds of thousands of high speed racing fans flocked to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the Formula 1 2024 U.S. Grand Prix.
Now in its 12th year at COTA, the USGP has firmly planted itself into the culture of Austin. (Check out more detailed highlights from the weekend here.)
Here’s what we saw both on the track and behind the scenes.
While all eyes were on the title race between reigning champion Max Verstappen and this year’s contender Lando Norris, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was able to take the 2024 US Grand Prix championship after a fourth position start.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Tens of thousands of visitors from around the world flocked to the Circuit of the Americas this past weekend.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
If you don't have Austin branded F1 swag, were you even here?Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Lando Norris signs autographs for a couple of lucky lads.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
It wouldn't be a race in Texas if there wasn't at least one Buc-ee's sighting. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Fans did whatever they could to stay cool throughout the weekend, like using fans. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Lando Norris was all smiles after claiming pole position in Saturday's qualifying.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
These guys happily sported their support for Charles LeClerc on Friday — backing the right driver, as it would turn out.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Max Verstappen rounding turn one during Sunday's US Grand Prix.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The cloud coverage on Friday had everyone feeling playful. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Eminem made an appearance on the Super Stage in front of thousands of adoring fans. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
It was the iconic hip hop artist's first show in five years. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
We're used to seeing Mexican flags around the track in support of Red Bull's Checo Perez, but the introduction of Argentinian racer Franco Colapinto brought out the South American blue and white. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Your 2024 U.S. Grand Prix Podium, featuring a rare Ferrari 1-2. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The gaps between races can be long, so the wise will take the downtime to refresh their energy levels. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Lewis Hamilton signing Mercedes gear for the last time as one of their drivers. The 7-time champion makes a sensational move to Ferrari in 2025. Photo by Daniel Cavazos
With the Dallas Cowboys on a bye week, the cheerleaders stayed busy by taking to the track just before the 2 pm start time.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
French NBA basketball player Sidy Cissoko sported a custom-made Alpine-branded San Antonio Spurs jersey.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Ferrari engineers greeted their race winner, Charles LeClerc, as he pulled into parc fermé.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson showed up in the paddock with a charming little buddy.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon donned a San Antonio Spurs collaborative hat throughout the weekend.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Fans rushed the track to claim the best spot to view the podium presentation.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
A lone Ferrari fan in a sea of Red Bull navy blue and McLaren orange.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The unexpected cloud cover on Friday and occasional sprinkle were absolutely welcome as the temperatures stayed below the forecast for most of the day.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Welcome to Texas, Strolling Piano!Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The moment Max Verstappen edged past Lando Norris at turn one during the first lap of Sunday’s race.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Jane Leo treated fans to a set of indie electro dance music at the Fan Field stage on Friday. Part of the American Soundtrack Artist series, the duo were one of nineteen acts that performed around the track throughout the weekend.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The experience around the Circuit of the Americas during the Grand Prix weekend is festive, and often feels more like you’re at a fair rather than an F1 race.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Runners-up Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz toast with huge bottles of champagne after the champagne showers, a staple during the podium presentation.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
By far, the most popular spot this weekend was the Lego activation. At times, the line was a couple hundred people long, all waiting for a chance to grab a box of F1-related Legos.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The Ferrari Pope shows off his Ferrari ring in front of a Ferrari merch booth. He could be seen all weekend stopping to take selfies with fans from all walks of car obsession.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The U.S. Grand Prix is 100 percent a family affair.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg shares a moment with former Hass team principal Guenther Steiner.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
It was a rough weekend for Mercedes legend Lewis Hamilton. After starting 19th from the grid, the British racer beached it into the gravel at turn 19 on lap two, and was forced to retire from the race.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
A group of lucky kids got to walk through the paddock on Sunday, at times in awe when a driver would cross their paths.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Max Verstappen stops for selfies and autographs after coming from the press tent.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
This couple was over the moon to be photographed as they towered over the crowd at turn 15.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis signs Lando Norris’ trophy for taking pole position during Saturday’s qualifying heat.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
The heart of all the excitement is COTA’s Grand Plaza. Food, activations, music, and the sounds of race cars fill the area and make it the most popular spot on the track.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
A lone cowboy showing off his lasso skills. Unlucky passersby were subject to a quick lassoing from time to time.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Charles LeClerc rehydrates after competing in Saturday’s sprint race.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
Old Glory waved majestically over turn one, at times providing shade for the dozen or so photographers waiting on the platform for the start of Sunday’s Grand Prix.Photo by Daniel Cavazos
CultureMap photographer Daniel Cavazos prepares for the outerloop by taking out his photographer vest.Photo by credit Brian Gray
Fans photograph Lando Norris as he enters the McLaren garage ahead of qualifying. Photo by Daniel Cavazos