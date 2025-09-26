Fantastic Finds
5 films horror fans should look out for after Austin's Fantastic Fest
Austin’s Fantastic Fest, that yearly Alamo Drafthouse Cinema-presented gathering of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy cinema, wrapped up its 20th-century-themed festivities September 25.
This year’s lineup had film premieres from North America and abroad, with several of them walking away with award honors. But there were also some twisted, out-there fare that also deserve some honorable mentions.
Here are five titles from this year’s fest that Austinites should keep an eye out for when they eventually hit theaters and/or streaming platforms:
For campy horror fans: The Cramps: A Period Piece
The Cramps: A Period Piece is a gaudy, gruesome, girlie show of a film. This queer-coded midnight movie centers on a young woman (Lauren Kitchen) who tries to break away from her verbally abusive family by working at a beauty salon (run by a saucy stylist played by drag performer Martini Bear), all while keeping her very grumpy insides in check. Writer-director Brooke H. Cellars takes the hell that is period pain and gives us a kitschy, bawdy blood feast — think John Waters and Pedro Almodovar collaborating on a ‘60s-era Roger Corman B-movie — and that’s on periodt.
For meta-horror fans: Appofeniacs
Don’t ask us what the title means. We do know that this black-comic gorefest is out to show how AI can lead to some very bad things for unsuspecting people. This episodic ensemble film has various characters going through bloody hell, all thanks to a vindictive lowlife (Aaron Holliday) who makes deepfake videos from his phone, starring people who annoy him. You can tell that writer-director Chris Marrs Piliero is a huge Tarantino fan, with his time-bouncing stories filled with people spitting pop reference-heavy dialogue. He does add some Zach Cregger-style, Grand Guignol grisliness, finding gallows humor in the myriad massacres that go down.
For horror-comedy fans: Coyotes
Stars, producers, and celebrity couple Kate Bosworth and Justin Long go toe-to-toe with some savage, possibly-AI-generated wolves in this tongue-in-cheek creature feature from Canadian director and editor Colin Minihan. Bosworth and Long are an LA-based husband and wife who try to keep their fragile family intact way before these bloodthirsty critters show up. Long’s dorky, distant dad is forced to man up and protect his clan, even though dude gets woozy at the sight of blood. A movie that uses LA’s wayward coyote problem for sick, silly thrills (the pic also adds a runaway wildfire to the terrifying mix), Coyotes is gnarly schlock that encourages geeky guys to get in touch with their inner prairie wolf. This film hits theaters on Friday, October 3.
For arty-horror fans: The Tree of Knowledge
It’s not Fantastic Fest if there isn’t a weird foreign film or two in the lineup. This Portugal-based whatzit from filmmaker Eugène Green is quite the surreal, spiritual ride. A runaway teen (Rui Pedro Silva) travels to Lisbon looking for a job. He ends up going on a soul-searching journey that has him working for a devilish sorcerer who turns tourists into farm animals (the teen picks up a donkey and a dog for company), and is later taken in by the God-fearing spirit of Queen D. Maria I of Portugal. A Bergman-esque parable on man’s constant struggle to live good or break bad, The Tree of Knowledge is just the sort of heady, offbeat, imported WTF that Fantastic Fest loves sprinkling in their schedule.
For horror fans with a tender side: Silver Screamers
Proving that Fantastic Fest can also come with heartwarming selections, this amusing, adorable documentary has old folks getting together to make some spine-tingling horror. Filmmaker Sean Cisterna hits convalescent homes and hangouts in a small Canadian town, rounding up senior citizens to make up the crew for his short film The Rug (which also premiered at this year’s fest). Cisterna gets crewmates who still have creativity coursing through their veins, like the 72-year-old curio collector who serves as a prop master or the 92-year-old square dancing enthusiast-turned-sound recordist. Silver Screamers is a somber but delightful reminder that the elderly can be horror geeks too.