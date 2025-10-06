Flatwater Fest
Austin cancer nonprofit hosts first festival with live music, vendors
Austin residents have tons of festivals to choose from — or avoid — this fall, but a newcomer offers something lower-key for a charitable cause. Flatwater, a nonprofit for mental health care for people affected by cancer, is hosting its first festival at Radio/East on October 26.
There will be live music at Flatwater Fest along with a silent auction, local vendors, and family-friendly activities. Funds raised will pay for therapy services through Flatwater, which are available not just to people who have cancer, but also their families and loved ones.
Three Austin-based bands will play the inaugural festival: headliner the Ransom Brothers, who describe themselves as Southern country rock, plus Americana duo The Watters and alt-country artist Nate Miller.
On the non-musical side, they'll be joined by vendors West Hill Hat Collection, Cowboy Pools, House of Shan, Martfoot Made Clay Goods, and Lick Honest Ice Creams, among others. Silent auction prizes will include a pair of Chisos boots, two tickets to see the UT Longhorns play Vanderbilt, VIP tickets to Austin Food & Wine Festival, a facial from Milk + Honey Spa, and more.
Food trucks will be on hand — Radio's good friends Veracruz, Shortwave Diner, and Wow Poke — and the venue will be serving beer, wine, and mixed cocktails.
Finally, a free "Kid Zone" keeps younger attendees busy with activities by KidStrong and Austin Bat Cave, plus popsicles from GoodPop, which has its own childhood cancer nonprofit, the Mighty Millie Foundation. Kids can also get their faces painted at the event.
Locals may already recognize Flatwater thanks to its famous annual fundraiser, Dam That Cancer presented by Tyler's, a super-long journey on paddle boards that at 21 miles nearly amounts to a marathon. In June, 230 paddlers participated, raising more than $1.5 million. Imagine what they can do with an audience that doesn't need to train for the event.
According to a press release citing the organization's own research, cancer is on the rise in the United States, with more than 2 million new cases projected this year.
“With requests for Flatwater’s services increasing every year, we felt called to create a festival that invites more of the Austin community into our mission — an experience that’s uplifting, family-friendly and rooted in purpose and connection,” said Flatwater Fest co-chair and licensed mental health provider Alyssa Cornett in the release. “Curating this inclusive event has been a true labor of love, and we’re so excited to finally share it with everyone.”
Tickets ($28.52 as of October 6, with prices rising until they're $35 at the door) are available via Eventbrite. VIP tickets give attendees access to a preferred viewing area, complimentary drinks, food tickets, and a gift bag; and patron tickets add on acknowledgment on the Flatwater Fest website and signage at the event. Kids under 13 will get in for free, and dogs are welcome, too.
“Through Flatwater Fest, we hope that everyone, regardless of your familiarity with the organization, will join us for a day of good music, family-friendly fun and community fellowship,” said Flatwater founder Mark Garza. “Although we wish that the need for our services wasn’t so prevalent, we hope that Flatwater’s mission continues to grow stronger and continues to reach all those who need it.”