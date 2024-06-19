Party in the front
Austin's Front Fest returns with a pool party, live music, and indie films
Future Front Texas (FFTX) has announced the anticipated return of The Front Festival, a celebration of music, film, art, and community.
The Front Festival is an annual event that highlights the creative contributions of women and LGBTQ+ artists in Texas. Hosted by Future Front Texas from August 29 to September 1, the multi-venue festival aims to provide a platform for independent music and film while fostering a sense of community.
Front Fest’s programming includes musical performances, film screenings, art installations, and thought-provoking conversations. Part party and part performance, this festival is different from what most Austinites are used to. Organizers are still collecting applications from artists, but previous lineups have featured notable artists and performers such as Dorian Electra, Jessica Williams, Alok V. Menon, and many more.
Future Front Texas, formerly known as Boss Babes ATX, is an arts and culture nonprofit that champions women and LGBTQ+ creatives. The organization hosts a variety of shows and workshops throughout the year at their creative community space in East Austin, attracting over 20,000 visitors annually.
“Formerly known as Babes Fest, the festival has welcomed 15,000+ guests and showcased 500+ women and LGBTQ+ artists since 2016, including Madame Gandhi, Juliana Huxtable, and Katja Blichfeld," says co-founder and executive creative director Jane Hervey in an email to CultureMap. "We got our start in an East Austin warehouse (without any electricity), so it’s truly been community and collaborative energy that has carried the festival this far.”
One of the standout experiences at The Front Festival is the Swim Sessions. These intimate, poolside parties at the Line Austin hotel feature women and queer DJs, creating a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere. The Swim Sessions kick off on June 27 and continue on the last Thursday of each month, leading up to the festival.
“We’re one of the only independent music and film festivals of our size that’s specifically focused on putting women and LGBTQ+ artists at the front of our lineups," says Hervey. "Our headliners are a distinct survey of rising and emerging Texas talent each year, and you never quite know what you’ll find, too, because all of our openers operate off of an open call. It’s truly a space for discovery in some of Austin’s most iconic venues — like the Contemporary Austin Laguna Gloria and Cheer Up Charlies. I also don’t know of any festivals that open and close with award-winning pool parties. So, yeah, we’ve got a lot of Austin and Texas charm.”
In addition to The Front Festival, FFTX is hosting a series of summer events to keep the community engaged. These include the Hot Summer Nights Market in partnership with the Red River Cultural District, during their semi-annual festival where more than 125 artists are playing for free or a flexible donation. This first-ever night market will feature a special edition of the Front Market along with a community vinyl swap, celebrating Austin’s vibrant live music scene.
Another highlight this summer is the Pride Picnic at Pease Park on June 29. This all-ages event invites attendees to bring their picnic blankets and enjoy a day filled with workshops and pop-up shops from The Front Market.
For more details on Future Front Texas and its year-round programming, visit futurefronttexas.org.