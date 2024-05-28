bring the heat
Free summer festival brings 100+ local bands out on Austin's Red River Street
After just two days of comedown from Austin's Hot Luck festival, local music fans have a new set of shows to start lining up for. The Red River Cultural District (RRCD) has announced that Hot Summer Nights is returning from July 18-20 at more than 20 venues.
Although the market for big-name performers from around the world certainly exists in Austin, what sets us apart is our legendary local music scene. This annual festival — along with its winter sibling, Free Week — celebrates that scene while investing directly back into it. Hot Summer Nights shows are technically free, but attendees are encouraged to leave a donation.
Originally designed to give an economic boost to the area, this pay-what-you-want festival uses those funds as well as sponsor dollars to pay artists and venues. Venues also make and donate funds through food and beverage sales, including some specials just for the festival.
It's mutually beneficial for the Austin public, too, who get to see new bands with little to no financial commitment, and hop around different venues, getting to know the area better.
According to the announcement, more than 100 artists will play across about a mile of Red River Street, likely home to Austin's most concentrated group of music venues. (Has anyone done the math?) This year, participating venues include:
- Cheer Up Charlies
- Chess Club
- Elysium
- Empire Control Room & Garage
- Flamingo Cantina
- Mala Vida
- Mohawk
- Stubb's Bar-B-Q
- Swan Dive
- The 13th Floor
- Valhalla
In addition to programming free festivals, RRCD's local live music advocacy extends to organizing a daily calendar of area events, and organizing grants and health resources. In 2024 it brought some of these issues to the Austin City Council to request aid funding; The Council passed a resolution, but the nonprofit says the body has not followed up on its promise. RRCD is asking for public support, including calls to City Council, in the hopes of moving the process forward.
So far, the lineup is still in the making. Artists can apply to play Hot Summer Nights via Google Form.
Stay tuned at redriverculturaldistrict.org or via social media for more information as it becomes available.