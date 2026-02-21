Play Like Gary
New Gibson Custom guitar by Austin's Gary Clark Jr. honors B.B. King
Austinites who want to play guitar like Gary Clark Jr. will have to get a lot of practice in — but maybe having the same Gibson will help? Gibson Custom is now offering up the Gary Clark Jr. ES-355, a limited-edition model that the famous brand is presenting as "a tribute to the tone and tradition of blues trailblazers."
The ES-355 was originally introduced in 1958. With a thin, semi-hollow body, this instrument became the prized possession of many guitarists for its playability and clean sound. It was manufactured until 1984, and returned to the scene in 2018. Clark has had two custom models with Gibson and Epiphone before.
Although this guitar is primarily a treasure for guitarists who love Gary Clark Jr., the Austin-based musician was paying tribute to an icon of his own, according to a blog post by Gibson announcing the new model. B.B. King, another regular in Austin's music scene, also played an ES-355.
“When I was a child, I had a poster on my wall of B.B. King playing his signature Lucille,” Clark told Gibson TV. “As a kid I always wanted one of those guitars.
Clark's version is limited to only 100 units, and buyers will have to part with $7,999 to take it home.
Take a closer look at the aged nickel finish on the pickups that give the brand-new guitar a vintage feel.gibson.com
This guitar's body is made of maple and poplar, with a 50s-style mahogany neck, an ebony fretboard, and a multi-ply binding. The most striking design feature, of course, is the Cobra Burst, giving the instrument a silvery finish that really brings out the chatoyancy — the rippling sheen — in the maple.
For hardware, two unpotted Custombuckers cancel feedback for "warm, articulate tones." Aged nickel complements the Cobra Burst with a touch of amber on the switch. Like other custom ES-355s, this one features a Bigsby B7 Vibrato tailpiece. To wrap it all up, the included hardshell case is marked with Clark's monogram.
The Gibson Custom Gary Clark Jr. ES‐355 can be purchased from authorized Gibson Custom dealers, Gibson Garage locations, and Gibson.com.