Gruene Grapes
Oldest dance hall in Texas tunes up for 4-day music and wine festival
Most Austinites have one reason to visit Gruene: to see live music at Gruene Hall, the oldest dance hall in Texas. That option is still on the table, but much more is slated for the 38th Annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival, which will send visitors traipsing around the town for four days from October 10-13.
The festival features more than 25 different Texas wines, and although it's not in the name, more than a dozen beers. They'll be set up at booths, so it's just a matter of browsing them all in one place. The tasting events are free to attend, with tasting tickets available for purchase.
Music is similarly streamlined, with two stages: Gruene Hall and The Grapevine, which is where the tastings will occur. That's it for festival venues, but the schedule leaves plenty of time to explore the town in between events. Plus, a seated dinner catered by a popular local restaurant and other local brand appearances make for strong recommendations for other visits around Gruene.
Proceeds will benefit the United Way of Comal County, a local chapter of a global organization that addresses poverty through health, education, and other opportunity gaps. The event raised more than $283,000 in 2023, which nearly doubled 2021's contribution.
A kickoff party at the Grapevine Gardens on Thursday, October 10, features a curated wine and beer tasting from 5-8 pm, with live music by the Reed Brothers. When that ends, attendees can head over to see country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane at 8 pm.
On Saturday, the Stars & Guitars event from 5-8:30 pm at Gruene Hall brings together food, wine, and musical memorabilia. The Gristmill River Restaurant will cater a seated dinner with pairings from three Texas wineries and an acoustic set by the Randy Rogers Trio. A silent auction will include guitars signed by George Strait, Sara Evans, Blues Traveler, Jakob Dylan, Lukas Nelson, and many more. Randy Rogers will even sign his onstage. At 9 pm, he plays some more with his band.
Sunday's events are happening all over. The Tastings & Tunes event from noon to 6 pm kicks things off on the Grapevine Grounds with six wineries and six breweries, plus music by Andrew Kreitz and Austin Gilliam & the Well Fed Texans. Gruene businesses will host kid-friendly pop-up events at their stores. Gruene Hall offers alternative viewings from 1-5 pm by playing the Red River Showdown college football game between Texas and Oklahoma on a big screen, with live music to be determined. Robert Earl Keen closes things out at 9 pm.
Finally, a Sunday Showdown on October 13 combines more college football in the beer garden, a pop-up vendor market, and festival food by the Gristmill. The music takes a turn toward Americana and country, with William Clark Green, Kaitllin Butts, Tyler Halverson, Vincent Neil Emerson, Kat Hasty, Carson Jeffrey, The Great Divide, Kody West, Micky & The Motorcars, Catie Offerman, and Cameron Sacky Band. That's all happening from 1-9 pm.
For more information about the festival, including a full music lineup, is available at gruenemusicandwinefest.org. Tickets go on sale August 2 at 10 am.