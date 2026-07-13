Home for the Holidays
Thundercat and Magdalena Bay headline Austin's 2026 Holiday Hootenanny
One of Austin's top emerging holiday traditions is returning December 11 and 12 at Radio/East. Holiday Hootenanny 2026 will feature Thundercat and Magdalena Bay as headliners, plus 16 more artists.
The festival by local promoters Resound, Illfest, KUTX, and Pooneh is now in its third year. The pre-winter festival festival draws a cool crowd of alternative music devotees while many Austinites are traveling or packing up for the holidays.
In addition to music, there will be craft vendors, a gingerbread house contest, rides (like a mechanical reindeer) and games with a holiday theme, and more.
The 2026 lineup is big on nostalgia, whether it's reaching back a decade or five. Soul and rock dominate Friday, while Saturday is more focused on post-Y2K vibes. Here are some names to look out for toward the top of the lineup:
Friday, December 11:
- Thundercat: Eclectic bassist known for complex funk and his sense of humor
- 54 Ultra: Retro singer-songwriter recontextualizing the Latin soul resurgence
- The Two Lips: Dream pop duo leaning into feminine aesthetics and themes
- Drugdealer: Sensitive soft rock that recalls Laurel Canyon in the '70s
Saturday, December 12:
- Magdalena Bay: Avant-garde psych pop duo that brings fashion to the stage
- Frost Children: Sibling EDM duo throwing it back to the early 2010s
- Coco & Clair Clair: Alternative hip-hop duo with signature disaffected tone
- Avalon Emerson & the Charm: EDM producer and DJ showing off easygoing genre diversity
Other performers include Sports, Hannah Cohen, Twen, Chinese American Bear, and Mini Trees on Friday; and Gelli Haha, James K, Quiet Light, and Rockie Rode on Saturday.
According to a press release, there are "extremely limited tier-one single day passes" ($99) available now. General admission weekend passes ($159.50) and VIP passes ($299.50) are also on sale online. Doors will open at 2 am both days with music at 3; the show will wrap up just after midnight at 12:30 am. Radio/East is located at 3504 Montopolis Dr.