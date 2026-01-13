Festival News
Kane Brown to headline 2026 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin
The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is gearing up for its return to Austin's Moody Center on Saturday, May 2. This will be the thirteenth annual festival, with performances by Kane Brown, Texas' own Parker McCollum, Riley Green, and more.
As always, the festival will be hosted by iHeartMedia's Bobby Bones, an on-air Country personality who broadcasts nationally.
This is always a relatively short festival, held on just one night. This year, a total of nine performers are on the lineup:
- Kane Brown
- Parker McCollum
- Riley Green
- Shaboozey
- Dylan Scott
- Russell Dickerson
- Gretchen Wilson
- Chase Matthew
- Lauren Alaina
“We can’t wait for fans to experience this year’s incredible lineup, all coming together for one unforgettable night at Moody Center in Austin,” said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry, in a press release. “It’s always amazing to see the energy and excitement in the crowd when so many great artists share the iHeartCountry stage.”
A presale will be available to eligible Capital One cardholders starting Tuesday, January 20, at 10 am Central, running through Thursday, January 22, at the same time (unless presale tickets run out first). A Capital One Access Pass can be added to the ticket purchase for a pre-show party with a performance by Parker McCollum, food, and beverages.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 23, at noon Central via Ticketmaster. Listeners can also tune in for a live broadcast nationwide across all iHeartCountry stations and the iHeartRadio app starting at 7 pm.
The festival is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to drive fan donations via musicgives.org. Funds raised cover St. Jude cancer treatment, travel, housing, and food.