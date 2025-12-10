Concert News
Acclaimed R&B artist Khalid brings summer back to Austin on 2026 tour
Texas R&B and pop artist Khalid is hitting the road for his 2026 It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour, including a stop in Austin. He'll play at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Friday, June 19, 2026.
The 25-date tour starts in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May and ends in Berkeley, California, in June. In addition to the Austin date, he'll stop in Irving on June 17 and Houston on June 18. He appears to be skipping his adopted hometown of El Paso, where his family moved when he was in high school and where he started his music career.
The 27-year-old artist originally became known as a teenager on SoundCloud, resulting in several notable features and the critically acclaimed album American Teen. Since those days, he's had features on tracks by Marshmello, Billie Eilish, Halsey, and Normani, among others. He's released four albums in total, including 2025's After the Sun Goes Down.
Khalid has been nominated to many notable awards and won at least 20, including five at the Billboard Music Awards in 2020 and Best New Artist at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. He's had six Grammy nominations so far.
Pop singer Lauv, known for the breakout hit "I Like Me Better," will join Khalid for all stops on the tour.
Tickets are available now in an artist pre-sale. The general on sale will start Friday, December 12, at 10 am via khalidofficial.com.
It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour dates
Sat May 16 – Las Vegas, NV – PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Mon May 18 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed May 20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Thu May 21 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sat May 23 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Sun May 24 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Tue May 26 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Thu May 28 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Fri May 29 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun May 31 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Wed Jun 03 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Thu Jun 04 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat Jun 06 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
Tue Jun 09 – Portsmouth, VA – Portsmouth Pavilion
Wed Jun 10 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Fri Jun 12 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Mon Jun 15 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 17 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Jun 18 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Fri Jun 19 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Sun Jun 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Mon Jun 22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Wed Jun 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Fri Jun 26 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre*