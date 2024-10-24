Today in Austin
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb take on Austin in special Today broadcast
NBC's Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb brought the show to Austin on Thursday, October 24 as part of a special event they dubbed a “Texas Takeover.”
Their fourth hour of Today, broadcast in front of a live audience at Austin's Long Center, included appearances by Matthew and Camila McConaughey, Texas Longhorns marching band, Weslaco Venom girls’ flag football team, and more.
The Austin visit (sponsored by Travel Texas) was also a homecoming for Bush Hager and a chance for her to show the city off to first-time visitor Kotb. Bush Hager lived in Austin from middle school (when her father, George W. Bush, was governor of Texas) through college at the University of Texas.
“It’s my first time in Austin and I’ve fallen in love,” Kotb told TV station KXAN. “Standing next to this girl in Austin (Jenna) is like with the mayor.”
Here are all the hot spots JBH took her on-air bestie.
El Arroyo
The sign at this classic Austin restaurant is almost as famous as Bush Hager's arrest for underage drinking while she was a student at UT and her dad was U.S. President. So they had a little fun and made a special sign just for her. The sign reads, "Celebrating serving Jenna margaritas for 24 years." As she points out, she's only 42 so if you do the math, you get the joke. The famous arrest actually happened at Chuy's, though. Bush Hager said on air, "You know what, Chuy's? You had your opportunity and you blew it!"
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager with the El Arroyo sign in Austin, Texas.NBC/Today with Hoda & Jenna
Donn's Depot
Just down the road from El Arroyo is the iconic Austin piano bar Donn's Depot. Bush Hager's high school friends met up with the duo as they danced the night away to The Saddle Sores. They even got to hang with Donn himself, who was quick to point out that Dua Lipa also paid the bar a visit a couple of weeks ago.
Austin High School
Austin High gave their grad a big Texas welcome back with a pep rally for Jenna and Hoda. The former class VP was presented with the inaugural Loyal Forever Award, as well as an annual scholarship in her name. Known for showing emotion off and on air, JBH was moved to tears by her alma mater. "These were some of the best years of my life," she gushed.
South Congress Avenue
After cruising through town in a vintage red pickup truck, the ladies had to swing by the most famous mural in the ATX. A visit to Austin isn't compete without a picture in front of the I Love You So Much mural at Jo's Coffee on South Congress.
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb post with the I Love You So Much mural.NBC/Today with Hoda & Jenna
Joann's Fine Foods
While on South Congress, the pair grabbed lunch at Joann's Fine Foods. The restaurant is owned by Jenna's high school friend Larry McGuire. As this was Hoda's first trip to Austin, she was ready to try all the good Tex-Mex, including migas, picadillo enchiladas, and chile relleno.
More Today
On Thursday’s broadcast, Matthew McConaughey underscored his passion for all things Texas and Austin - including the Longhorns - and his wife, Camila, whipped a spicy corn and sausage dish and margaritas featuring the celebrity couple’s Pantalones tequila.
After a segment about the Weslaco Venom girls’ football team, Texas grocery chain H-E-B presented them a $25,000 donation.
While Thursday’s broadcast spotlighted Texan culture, music, and cuisine, Friday’s episode will celebrate Hoda’s podcast, Making Space, with in-depth conversations from artists, changemakers, and experts about how to live your most authentic life.
Today is also hosting a special three-day wellness event at the award-winning Miraval Austin Resort & Spa as part of its popular Making Space with Hoda Kotb franchise; the retreat is sold out.
Clips from the Austin broadcast are available at today.com.
Writer Dani Dudek covers celebrities in Austin @spilltheatx on Instagram or TikTok.