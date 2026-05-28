Festival News
Austin's alt music festival Levitation announces full 2026 lineup
The full lineup for Levitation 2026 is here. Austin's premiere rock, alternative, and experimental festival is returning at venues around town from September 10-13. Headliners this year are American Football, Bikini Kill, Molchat Doma, and a mystery act yet to be announced.
Fans may have caught the initial lineup announcement in mid-May, when they learned that Angine de Poitrine, local band Die Spitz, Cabaret Voltaire, and more would be joining the fun.
Some other top-billing acts on the full lineup include:
- The Garden
- Peter Hook & the Light
- Smerz
- Arlo Parks
- Acopia
- Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Man or Astro-man?
- Los Thuthanaka
- Elder
- Monolord
- Friko
- Automatic
- Sweeping Promises
- Ditz
- Nitzer Ebb
- Tanukichan
- Gibby Haynes (of Butthole Surfers)
- Melt-Banana
- Pearl & the Oysters
- Ali
- Primitive Ring
- Earth Tongue
The full lineup is published as a graphic below.
One more act is conspicuously missing. In addition to the mystery headliner, there is another to-be-announced performer on Saturday.
Although the festival happens at several venues including The Mohawk, Elysium, and Hotel Vegas, Radio East will serve as its main hub. It's an easy one for fans to attend, as tickets are sold individually as an alternative to all-inclusive festival passes. Whichever concert-goers choose, both are on sale now and moving quickly. Both ticket types can be purchased online at levitation.fm.
The full Levitation 2026 lineup.Graphic courtesy of Levitation