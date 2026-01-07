Studio Set
Austin artist Lew Apollo invites fans to studio for live-to-vinyl set
Austin soul artist Lew Apollo is inviting music fans to be part of his next album by joining the live recording in person. He'll perform the set January 23 at Purple Bee TV in Volente, near Lake Travis.
This is more than the average digital taping; the album will be cut directly to vinyl as it progresses. There won't be any studio tweaks on the finished record.
Apollo will be playing with a seven-piece band. Audience members can watch from a general admission or from within the live room — the studio where the musicians are being recorded. Guests in the live room will get wireless headphones so they can hear the sound exactly as it'll sound on the recording. (Microphones, levels, and acoustics might make a difference.)
This is not the first time Apollo has worked with Purple Bee. Past recordings are available on YouTube.
Apollo has one EP and one studio album so far, called Fool's Gold. Released August 7, 2025, it's a sleek early effort, full of easy grooves and unpretentious but clean production. His smoky voice adds gravitas, while upbeat instrumentals keep the album as a whole approachable and easy to settle into.
The artist's official bio gives credit to his home state, Minnesota, and cites inspiration from fellow Minnesotans Prince and Bob Dylan, plus artists like Hozier from farther afield. It also acknowledges the "catalyzing" effect of his father's death in 2022.
"Most of all, [2025] brought me connection with countless people by opening up and shedding light on all too common mental health struggles," Apollo posted January 6, 2026, reflecting on the calendar change. "It’s always been my mission to use my father’s passing and my own battles to relate and comfort others."
Fans looking for an in-person preview of Apollo's live capabilities might want to stop by his show at Free Week, a donation-based festival across the Red River Cultural District on January 9 and 10. He'll play Empire Control Room on Friday, the 9th, at 10:30 pm. He's also up for an Austin Music Award for Best R&B artist (alongside Grace Sorensen, JaRon Marshall, Sir Woman, and Sweet Limb). Voting is open via the Austin Chronicle through January 19.
Tickets ($40 for general admission, $60 for reserved seating inside) to the live-to-vinyl recording session are available at purplebee.org. Presales for the limited release album are available via the same shop. Purple Bee's studio is located at 8117 Lime Creek Rd. in Volente, about 45 minutes from most of Austin. The studio has also set up a livestream link for the performance.