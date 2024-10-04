Music Notes
Booher celebrates new single, plus more non-ACL shows under $15 in Austin
Regardless of whether you’re attending either weekend of ACL Fest, there are still plenty of great gigs with Austin artists that should be on your radar. Here’s a handful of highlights for the first part of October.
AC Hell at Hotel Vegas – Friday, October 4
If a mini-fest is more your speed than ACL, then you should swing into AC Hell at Hotel Vegas this Friday, October 4. The seven-band bill is topped by punk maniacs Tear Dungeon and also features Exotic Fruitica, The Oxys, Sex Mex, Hunch, Tied Up, and ooWei. This one will be loud and fun, and it’s a total bargain at just $13.37 a ticket.
Booher at the 13th Floor – Friday, October 4
Indie rock vet Booher will put out a new single, “Champagne Rascal,” this Friday, October 4, and then celebrate its release on the same night at the 13th Floor. They’ll be joined by The Dialtones and The Murdocks, who have recently started to play shows again for the first time in over a decade. Tickets are $12.26.
Cast Of Thousands at Chess Club – Wednesday, October 9
Cast Of Thousands have readied a debut album, Third House, and it’ll be out on October 10. However, you’ll be able to grab it a bit earlier than that at the band’s tape release show at Chess Club on Wednesday, October 9. Queen Serene and Crocodile Tears are set to serve as support for the power pop band. Cover will be $12 at the door.
Various at Hotel Vegas – Thursday, October 10
If you find yourself in need of a fest-like fix in between ACL weekends, then look no further than this show at Hotel Vegas on Thursday, October 10. The lineup has four quality rock acts in Broken Gold, Stella And The Very Messed, Subpar Snatch, and Hex Boyfriend. Cover will be $10 at the door.
Hikes at Radio East – Saturday, October 12
Prog rockers Hikes are back and set to play their first local show in two years – it’s happening at Radio East on Saturday, October 12. Alexalone and Redbud will open the evening. Tickets for this loaded lineup of indie acts are just $12.26.
S.L. Houser at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, October 12
S.L. Houser recently digitally released an extended version of her 2023 EP, Hibiscus, and now she’s putting it out on vinyl. To grab your copy in person, hit up her show at Hotel Vegas on Saturday, October 12. This early gig will get underway at 6 pm with Abram Shook, and the cover will be $10 at the door.