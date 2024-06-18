music notes
Strand of Oaks ring in album release, plus more Austin music picks for late June
June has already been a rather busy one for Austin’s music scene, and it doesn’t appear as though things will be slowing down in the back half of the month. Recommendations can be found here.
Go Skate Day at Empire Control Room & Garage – Friday, June 21
Grab your board and get to Empire Control Room & Garage this Friday, June 21, for GO SKATE DAY. The event, an effort by the skate shop No-Comply, has a sonically diverse lineup that includes Fat Tony, Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, and Water World. This show is free with an RSVP.
Strand Of Oaks at The Parish – Friday, June 21
Versatile singer-songwriter Timothy Showalter will put out Miracle Focus — his latest album under the Strand of Oaks banner — this Friday, June 21, and then celebrate its release that same night at The Parish. Ramsay Midwood will get the show going. Tickets are $22.
Sunbird Fest at The Far Out Lounge – Saturday, June 22
As a part of Sunbird Fest, an arts and education festival organized by Austin community members in solidarity with Palestine, the Far Out Lounge will host Die Spitz, Farmer’s Wife, Hanna Barakat, Slurp The World, and more this Saturday, June 22. The show is just $10 and proceeds will be used for humanitarian relief in Gaza.
Dream 2 Dream at The 13th Floor – Friday, June 28
“Future” is the title of Dream 2 Dream’s new single, and the synth pop band will ring in its arrival at the 13th Floor on Friday, June 28. The bill for the evening also includes Foolish Ones, Jess Helios, and Day Sleep. Tickets are $12.26.
San Gabriel at Zilker Botanical Garden – Friday, June 28
Zilker Botanical Garden’s summer music series, Bands in Bloom, will come to a close on Friday, June 28, with bedroom pop act San Gabriel. The family-friendly event will specifically take place in the Mabel Davis Rose Garden, and it’s free to attend. Just be sure to pre-register.
East Cameron Folkcore at Hole In The Wall – Saturday, June 29
After a few years away, East Cameron Folkcore will make their return to the stage on Saturday, June 29, as a part of Hole in The Wall’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Support for the show includes Clyde and Clem's Whiskey Business, Dylan Disaster and the Revelry, and Ben Ballinger. Tickets are $12.