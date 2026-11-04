Music Notes
Being Dead to play free show, plus more early November Austin music picks
November is here, which means it now gets dark at 5:30 pm and the holidays are bearing down on us all. At least those are good conditions for getting out and enjoying some live music in the evenings. Recommendations for the first two weeks of November can be found below.
Various at Sill Austin – November
The newly opened Still Austin Quarter will host a series of free and noteworthy local artists throughout November in itsMusic Room. If you haven’t already experienced the Still Austin Whiskey-run space, then get over there for a show this month.
- November 5 – Shakey Graves
- November 6 – Caroline Hale
- November 7 – Curtis Less & Sugar Trio
- November 13 – Elijah Ford
- November 14 – Gran Moreno
- November 20 – Good Looks
- November 21 – The Tender Things
Various at Central Machine Works – November
It’s going to be a busy November for the crew at Central Machine Works, as they’ve lined up a diverse run of both local and non-local shows. If you’re curious about the former, here are all the free ones.
- November 6 – Matthew Logan Vasquez
- November 7 – Brave Fest with Thebrosfresh and more
- November 12 – Urban Heat
- November 14 – Being Dead
- November 20 – Slow Atlas Launch Party with Walker Lukens and more
- November 21 – Psychedelic Pig Roast with Grandmaster and more
Mad Whit at Radio South – Friday, November 6
Sailor Poon guitarist Mad Whit has lined up a lot for Friday, November 6. She’ll be putting out her new genre-bending solo album, Dear Life, and throwing a free release party for it at Radio South. Mylets and Cheeky Orange round out the bill.
Lavender Scare at Hole In The Wall – Sunday, November 8
Power pop act Lavender Scare will release their debut album, In Another Life, this week and then welcome it into the world with a party at Hole In The Wall on Sunday, November 8. Support for the evening includes All Fours and First Date. Tickets are $13.78.
Leslie Sisson at Vinyl Beauty Bar – Friday, November 13
Head to Vinyl Beauty Bar on Friday, November 13 to wish scene vet Leslie Sisson a happy birthday and grab a vinyl copy of her solo debut album, Harmony, which is turning 15. Sisson will be playing three sets: a solo one, another with her usual band Moving Panoramas, and one more with her Sundays tribute The Sundays Best. Tickets are $13.13.
The Infinites at Kinda Tropical – Saturday, November 14
The Infinites will ring in the release of their new album, American Cities, with a free show at Kinda Tropical on Saturday, November 14. Variety and Horse + Donkey will open for the indie rock standouts. Also, this is an early gig – doors are at 4 pm.
Living Pins at Vinyl Beauty Bar – Saturday, November 14
Roxy Unicorn, the long-awaited debut album from the Living Pins, will arrive on November 13. Then the rock act will follow it up with a release show at Vinyl Beauty Bar on Saturday, November 14. Support for the evening includes ST 37 and DJ Marc Fort. Tickets are $10.