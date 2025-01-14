Music Notes
The Octopus Project plays for Sims Foundation, plus more Austin music picks
It would be a shame to waste the generally mild winter that Austin is currently experiencing, so get out there and take in a local show or two. Recommendations for the back half of January can be found here.
Modernform at the 13th Floor – Friday, January 17
Modernform will put out a new single, “French 75,” this Friday, January 17, and then play a release show for it on the same day at the 13th Floor. Support for the up-and-coming post-punk act will come from Magic Rockers of Texas and Queen Serene. Tickets are $12.26.
Sonic Guild Ball at the Long Center – Saturday, January 18
The 11th Annual Sonic Guild Ball will take place at the Long Center this Saturday, January 18, and for the first time ever, it will be open to the public. The Point, Parker Woodland, Geto Gala, and more are set to perform at the event, which will see $150,000 in grants awarded to 20 Austin artists. Tickets range from $30 to $130.
Sims Foundation Benefit at Hotel Vegas – Sunday, January 19
Get to Hotel Vegas this Sunday, January 19, for a benefit for the Sims Foundation, which provides mental health care services to thousands of members of Austin’s music industry. The lineup is a big one that features the likes of the Octopus Project, Slomo Drags, Daphne Tunes, and Katie Claghorn (of Redbud). Cover will be a suggested donation of $25 at the door.
Quiet Company at 29th Street Ballroom – Friday, January 24
After a chunk of time off, veteran rock act Quiet Company are back and will be celebrating their “resurrection” — plus the release of a new song — at the 29th Street Ballroom on Friday, January 24. The Kickback and Dossey will get the evening underway. Tickets are $18.
Abortion Access Benefit Series at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, January 25
Ground Control Touring and Noise For Now, a non-profit that specializes in reproductive justice, will put on the Third Annual Abortion Access Benefit Series at Hotel Vegas on Saturday, January 25. The lineup is loaded with some of Austin’s finest artists, including Font, Good Looks, Sun June, Touch Girl Apple Blossom, and more. Tickets are $27.88.
Witches Exist at Hotel Vegas – Friday, January 31
Get to Hotel Vegas on Friday, January 31, to ring in the arrival of an anticipated new EP from Witches Exist, who released a great 90s rock-leaning single, “Drown,” in the back part of 2024. Support for the evening includes A.L. West and Amelia’s Best Friend. Tickets are $15.