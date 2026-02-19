Music Notes
Night Ritualz to play album release show, plus more Austin music picks
The weather right now is far too nice to be hanging around the house, so get out there and take in some of Austin’s music scene. Local show highlights for the back part of February can be found here.
Quinn Decker at the Cherrywood Center – Friday, February 20
Last Friday, indie rocker Quinn Decker put out a new album, The Second Greatest Depression, and now he’s set to celebrate its release at The Cherrywood Center this Friday, February 20. Team Trust will open up the show. Cover will be $15 at the door.
Night Ritualz at Hotel Vegas – Sunday, February 22
Time Is A Thief is the title of Night Ritualz’s new album, and the release show for it will happen at Hotel Vegas this Sunday, February 22. The synthwave/post-punk act will be joined by Cheap Dopamine and Jet Cemetery.
Virginia Creeper at 29th St. Ballroom – Sunday, February 22
Head to the 29th St. Ballroom this Sunday, February 22, to ring in the release of Virginia Creeper ‘s new album, Girl, You’ll Be A Giant Soon. Proun, Ritual, and A.L. West will be on hand as support for the alt-rock act. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of for this stacked lineup.
Tear Dungeon at 29th St. Ballroom – Monday, February 23
Wild rockers Tear Dungeon have setup a three-show residency at 29th St. Ballroom, and the first gig will happen Monday, February 23. Yes, it’s going down on a school night, but that’s offset by the fact that it’s free. The Magic Rockers of Texas will open. By the way, the other shows will happen on March 2 and March 9.
Dossey & CorMae at Hotel Vegas – Thursday, February 26
Before Dossey and CorMae head out on what they’re calling their Sugar Punk Tour, they’ll play Hotel Vegas on Thursday, February 26. Lola Tried rounds out a very fun bill. Tickets for the show are $16.07.
Voxtrot at Waterloo Records – Friday, February 27
Voxtrot’s first album in 18 years is titled Dreamers In Exile and on the day it’s due out — Friday, February 27 — the celebrated indie pop band will put on an in-store performance at Waterloo Records. This is a free show.