Music Notes
Proun to play album release show, plus more Austin music picks
July has arrived! As you contemplate how you want to ring in America’s semiquincentennial, take a look at the many great local shows set to happen in the first part of the month.
Co-Lab’s Birthday Bash at Hotel Vegas – Thursday, July 2
Co-Lab, an artist-run creative development nonprofit, is turning 18, and it's throwing itself a birthday bash (and benefit) at Hotel Vegas this Thursday, July 2. J’Cuuzi, Mugger, Water Damage, Bruce, and more will perform. Tickets are $30.
Proun at 29th St. Ballroom – Friday, July 3
Emo folk rockers Proun recently put out their excellent debut album, Maybe Luck, and this Friday, July 3, they’ll fully celebrate its arrival with a release party at 29th St. Ballroom. Hemlock, Woodcutter(s), and Amelia’s Best Friend will open up the show. Tickets are $15.
Topaz at Hotel Vegas – Friday, July 3
Topaz (of Golden Dawn Arkestra) can be seen this Friday, July 3, at Hotel Vegas, where he’ll be ringing in the release of a new single. Openers for the evening include S.L. Houser, Brendan Bond, Blush Fantasy. Cover will be $12 at the door.
Hawk Dog at the Mohawk – Saturday, July 4
The Mohawk will put on its fourth annual Hawk Dawg this Saturday, July 4. Apart from the chance to compete in a hot dog eating contest, attendees will also see performances from Almost Heaven and Eddie Angel, along with a Cut Copy DJ set. Tickets are $26.
Wet Hot Howdy Summer at 29th St. Ballroom – Thursday, July 9
French Film, Cloud Companion, Semiwestern, and Sad Cell will take the stage at 29th St. Ballroom on Thursday, July 9, as a part of Wet Hot Howdy Summer, a series that the venue is hosting throughout July. Tickets for the show are $17.50.
Billy Glitter at Hole In The Wall – Thursday, July 9
Rock act Billy Glitter will bring their hiatus to an end with a new single, “When It Walks,” and a show at Hole In The Wall on Thursday, July 9. Things will get underway with Slomo Drags and Haight Ashbury Medical Clinic. Tickets are $12.76.
Mad Whit at the 13th Floor – Saturday, July 11
Mad Whit (of Sailor Poon) will celebrate the release of a new single, “Glass Head,” at the 13th Floor on Saturday, July 11. Flags and Large Brush Collection will kick off the show. Tickets are $12.26.