added to TBR
Find the perfect summer read at these 6 book swaps and fairs in Austin
Local bookstores, book clubs, and so-called "analog" hobbies are seeing a big resurgence in 2026, and hopefully it's not just a passing trend. With bookish events popping up all over town this summer, it could last as long as a hardcover — as long as you're willing to keep it.
Reading has many mental health benefits, from lowering stress to improving sleep, and even slowing the rates of cognitive decline as we age. It's also just a fun way to pass the time and learn new things. Sometimes it takes a new experience, like attending a book swap or a book fair, to expand your to-be-read (TBR) pile.
The majority of events on this list are free to the public, and the one paid event costs less than $10, because finding new books to read should be as accessible as possible. And if you can't make it to one of these events, don't forget about public libraries and little free libraries for finding next read for free.
Here are six events for swapping, buying, and discovering books this summer in Austin.
Weekly Book Swap at Meanwhile Brewing Co.
Fridays from 5-7 pm, now through August 14
Meanwhile Brewing’s weekly book swap events have separate swapping areas for adults and children, so readers of all ages can join in. Participants can get a card and earn stamps for every event they attend. A full card (five stamps) will be redeemable for prizes during Meanwhile’s annual Lagers & Literature book festival in September. The brewery is also collecting books for local nonprofit Inside Books Project, which sends reads to people incarcerated in Texas, all summer long. These events are free.
ATX Book Fair at Nomadic Outpost
Saturday, July 18, from 9 am to 1 pm
Austin Artisan Market’s new summer series is all about books, local authors, and artisan makers. The ATX Book Fair is popping up at different locations around town this month, including Nomadic Outpost in South Austin for the next installation. The event will also feature small businesses selling plants, handmade art, and more. This event is free.
KUT's Field Guide to Austin Book Swap at St. Elmo Springdale
Saturday, July 18, from 2-4 pm
At this White Elephant-style swap, readers can connect over their favorite reads — and growing TBR lists — over a pint at St. Elmo’s Springdale taproom. Attendees should bring a book they love and are ready to pass along to others, and they'll be able to rant and rave about it before the swap begins. Everyone will draw numbers so the swapping feels more like a gift exchange. The event is free to attend, but KUT requests that attendees RSVP via Eventbrite so organizers know how many people to expect.
All Women Book Swap at Old Gregg Brewing Co.
Wednesday, July 22, from 6:30-9 pm
This women-only book swap keeps each attendee's investment proportional: however many books a guest brings (between 2-6 is encouraged) will be however many they get to take home (max 6). Participants will be assigned different color wristbands, and colors will be randomly drawn to decide which group goes first to pick their books for three rounds. Admission is $6.82 per person (including sales tax and a service fee) and can be reserved on events.atxgirlhangouts.com.
The ATX Book Swap at Hop Squad Brewing Co.
Thursday, July 23, starting at 6:30 pm
This monthly swap is keeping things as local as possible with a benefit book exchange. Every event has a “Give Back” cart where people can donate to the chosen nonprofit of the month — July’s pick is Alzheimer’s Texas — and pick out books and goodies to take home. Organizers also have a themed “Table of the Month” with free bookmarks, stickers, and other trinkets up for grabs. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved via Eventbrite.
White Elephant Book Swap at Captain Quack's Soundspace
Thursday, July 23 from 6-9 pm, arrive for check-in between 5-5:45 pm
Come for the books, stay for the community, baked goods, and coffee. Captain Quack's White Elephant book swap also has an air of mystery: guests bring one wrapped book, and during check-in they will be handed a blank card to write down three words to describe their novel without giving away the title. Numbers will be drawn to decide who goes first to pick their next read and open it in front of everyone. Only wrapped books will be allowed for the swap, and the coffeehouse will not have supplies on deck. (We recommend picking up a free copy of the Austin Chronicle for reading and wrapping purposes.) This event is free; spots can be reserved via Eventbrite.