Concert News
Rapper Saint Levant brings Levantine style on tour to Austin
Palestinian singer-songwriter and rapper Saint Levant is representing his namesake region on tour in North America, Europe, and the Middle East this fall, including at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on October 7.
The Afandi World Tour will begin September 12 in Boston, Massachusetts, and end December 12 in Muscat, Oman. In addition to Austin, the tour will stop in Dallas on October 6 and Houston on October 8.
Marwan Abdelhamid, a.k.a. Saint Levant, is known for a smooth musical style that combines lyrics in Arabic, English, and French, plus several genres and world music influences. His breakout started in 2022 with the single "Very Few Friends" and he is now based in Los Angeles. Abdelhamid is also known for frequent collaborations with top fashion houses, including the Lebanese brand Elie Saab.
Layali Al Afandi joins the tour with a production inspired by '90s Levantine cabarets, a press release says. The performance has a narrative arc with music, storytelling, and stage design, all of which draw from Beirut nightlife, fashion, and other artistic elements of Arab cultural identities.
Tickets presales begin Wednesday, July 15, at 10 am. The general on-sale follows on Friday, July 17, at 10 AM via LiveNation.com or SaintLevant.com. VIP tickets are also available for early floor access, a meet-and-greet with Saint Levant, a gift item, and more.
Afandi World Tour Dates:
Sat, Sep 12 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
Sun, Sep 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Mon, Sep 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Wed, Sep 16 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Thu, Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Sun, Sep 20 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Tue, Sep 22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Thu, Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Fri, Sep 25 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Sun, Sep 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Wed, Sep 30 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Thu, Oct 1 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Sat, Oct 3 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
Tue, Oct 6 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Wed, Oct 7 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Thu, Oct 8 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sun, Oct 11 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
Tue, Oct 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Wed, Oct 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Thu, Oct 15 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sat, Oct 17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Sun, Oct 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Tue, Oct 20 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Thu, Oct 29 – Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium
Mon, Nov 2 – Paris, France – Zenith
Thu, Nov 5 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
Mon, Nov 9 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
Wed, Nov 11 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Rockhal
Fri, Nov 13 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
Sat, Nov 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
Mon, Nov 16 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
Wed, Nov 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA
Thu, Nov 19 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall
Sat, Nov 21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan
Tue, Nov 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
Thu, Nov 26 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
Sat, Nov 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
Mon, Nov 30 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
Tue, Dec 1 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV
Tue, Dec 8 – Athens, Greece – Floyd
Thu, Dec 10 – Istanbul, Turkey – VW Arena
Sat, Dec 12 – Muscat, Oman – Muscat Eat 9