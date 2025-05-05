Ready to Drop In
Austin's free 12-week concert series returns with 20+ local acts
Austin's Long Center and music station KUTX 98.9 are back with their free concert series, The Drop-In, now in its fifth year. The 2025 season will run from 12 weeks from May 22 to August 14, featuring popular local acts like Brownout, Geto Gala, Next of Kin, and The Point.
Concerts will be held at 8 pm (doors at 7) every Thursday except July 3.
This concert series presents a strong lineup of local acts, prompting discovery in one central location and at no cost to Austinites. There are plenty of chances to see these bands throughout the year, but hosting concerts at the centrally located Long Center means no venue hopping or navigating downtown.
The 2025 lineup features (with short descriptions from the Drop-In website):
- Andrew Cashen & The Disciples of Creation: Rock & Roll
- Angélica Rahe: Spanish-American
- Blakchyl: Soulful rap genre bending fusion and jazz
- Brownout: Latin Funk
- cheetah cheetah: Indie
- Chicoselfie: Velvety Indie Pop
- Cilantro Boombox: Afro Caribbean Infused Funk
- Geto Gala: 90s Southern rap mixed with current hip hop
- The Animeros: Psychedelic Cumbia
- Jo Alice: Indie Alternative
- L.C. Franke: Orchestral Pop
- Mama Duke: Hip-Hop/ Rap
- Nané ft. Quentin Arispe: High Energy Indie Rock, Soul, and R&B
- Next of Kin: Country, Americana, and a spoonful of pop
- Parker Woodland: Indie Rock
- Pelvis Wrestley: Queer Americana
- The Point.: Genre-Blending/Folk
- promqueen: Vietnamese Pop/Rap
- Skateland: Pop Rock
- Starflake: Tropical Punk
- Superfónicos: Colombian Roots Fusion
A press release promises more acts to be announced soon.
Although the The Drop-In isn't new, the Long Center's partnership on it with KUTX is. The Drop-In was previously a collaboration with ACL Radio. The release shares a hope that the partnership will help "extend the series' reach within the community."
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Long Center for this summer’s The Drop-In live music series,” said Matt Reilly, associate general manager for programming at KUT News and KUTX 98.9, in a press release. “Our mission is all about bringing people together and celebrating the rich, diverse spirit of Austin’s music scene.”
With either partner, the concept is the same. Guests will still get to hang out on the Long Center lawn with families, dogs, lawn chairs, and blankets. Plus, there will be a weekly DJ, food trucks, a full cocktail bar, lawn games, and photo ops to add to the fun.
Living up to its name, The Drop-In has a unique sign-up system that attendees will have to pay close attention to. Although we do see the lineup ahead of time, each week's performers will only be announced the Friday before on the Long Center and KUTX’s websites and social media accounts. Long Center members can RSVP at that time. Then at 10 am on Monday, RSVPs open for everyone.
"Summer is coming and I can't believe we're celebrating Season 5 of this incredible series!" said Long Center president and CEO Cory Baker. "Once again, our staff has put together a quintessentially Austin lineup, and it's our absolute pleasure to get to partner with our friends at KUTX to bring another season of The Drop-In to life. Together, let's support our local artists and we can't wait to see you on the lawn!"