CULINARY CUP
Decorated chefs including one Austinite face off in $1M CBS showdown
Austin chef Matt Peters made history in 2017 when he became the first American to win gold at the biennial Bocuse d'Or in Lyon, France, a contest with technical rigor and exacting standards. Now he brings that pedigree to CBS’ America’s Culinary Cup, which premieres Wednesday, March 4, at 8:30 pm, immediately following Survivor 50. (Survivor 50 also happens to feature an Austinite.)
The series assembles 16 of the nation’s most decorated chefs, all competing for a $1 million prize. The field includes six chefs who have earned Michelin stars for their restaurants, two Bocuse medalists, and multiple James Beard Award winners and nominees. The competitors are a contrast in skills and styles, some focused on classical training and others known for creative or bold presentations.
Peters’ background is rooted in classical French cooking. Bocuse competition demands months of rehearsal, precise plating under strict time limits, and execution that leaves little room for improvisation. That discipline will be put to the test each week, with the execution of 10 specific culinary skills such as meat, vegetables, desserts, or sauces.
Host Padma Lakshmi and judges Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne pose with competing chefs on America’s Culinary Cup.Photo courtesy of CBS Entertainment
Chefs are scored on taste, technique, creativity, and consistency. The lowest performers face a head-to-head cook-off with added constraints, and one chef is eliminated each week. Hosted and executive produced by Padma Lakshmi, the competition is judged alongside Los Angeles seafood authority Michael Cimarusti and modernist pioneer Wylie Dufresne. Lakshmi is best known as the face of Bravo's Top Chef for two decades. She left in 2023 to pursue other opportunities.
Peters relocated to Austin in 2024 after years in New York and on the international competition circuit. He introduced local diners to his style through Prélude, a cocktail-and-canapé lounge in a historic West 10th Street mansion. He recently announced that venture is closed, and he is developing a full fine-dining concept in the same space, though details have not yet been publicly announced.
Episodes air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+, with next-day access available to Essential subscribers.