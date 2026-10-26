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New Austin-themed Monopoly board immortalizes the city's popular places
Every Austinite would probably have a different Monopoly board if they tried to make one for the whole city. After a yearlong survey, game maker Top Trumps USA has presented its definitive take on the challenge. It unveiled Monopoly: Austin Edition, a new collector's board game, at a press release Friday, October 23.
The "Austinized" game board is laid out just like a regular Monopoly board, but the properties have been changed to reflect Austin landmarks and businesses. Photographs add extra flavor, and a few game elements other than properties have been updated to show a little more Austin character.
For example, even though "chance" and "community chest" cards keep their names as game mechanics, the storytelling changes: players can take a recommendation from influencer/blogger Austin Food Adventures on a Chance card or get booked on Austin City Limits on a Community Chest card. They can also own a food truck deed or pay a "tailgate tax," a variant on the "luxury tax" in the original game. Railroad crossings are replaced by places to paddleboard, kayak, or scooter.
Businesses represented as "properties" on the board include Zilker Belts, Retro Boat Rentals ATX, Thinkery, the Comedy Mothership, Auntie's House, Busty's Bar & Jukebox, Bird's Barbershop, Austin Pickle Ranch, Tecovas, Torchy's Tacos, Schlotzsky’s Deli, Terry Black's BBQ, Wanderlust Wine Co., El Arroyo, and Kerbey Lane All Day Cafe. Neighborhoods and landmarks include downtown Austin, South Congress, Barton Springs, the Capitol, and more.
Notably absent are the city's staple music venues — was it because responses were too divided between The Mohawk, Stubb's, the Continental Club, Antone's, and any other of the city's many live music destinations? Austin City Limits did make the properties list along with its Community Chest card. There are also no properties named for highways, bridges, or hotels, though players may understandable want an escape from those ubiquitous real-life Austin landmarks.
This board is way more colorful than the original.Photo courtesy of Top Trumps USA
Top Trumps started engaging the Austin community in July of 2025, when it first announced the game. It gathered feedback for a year via emails, direct messages on Instagram, and posts with the tag #MonopolyAustin.
"Austin has a culture unlike anywhere else, and from the beginning, our goal has been to create a game that feels authentic to Austin," said Top Trumps spokesperson Josie Cole in a press release. "The community provided fantastic input about the places and organizations that help make this city special, and we're incredibly excited to finally reveal what made the board."
Schlotzsky's president Donna Varner also spoke about the business being included.
“For more than five decades, we’ve been proud to serve generations of Austinites, and we’re honored to be recognized among the local icons that help define this city," Varner said. "We love that MONOPOLY brings people together, and we’re excited to celebrate that same spirit of connection, community and family that has always been at the heart of Schlotzsky's Deli.”
It is unclear whether this Austinized version of the game exists to gloss over the implications of gameplay or to winkingly raise questions through it. The goal of the original, satirical game is to buy up property, extract rent, price opponents out, and win through privatization. The inventor of the game, Elizabeth Magie, made it to criticize exactly those systems. Presumably the Austinites nominating places like Barton Springs or Austin City Limits, a program on PBS, wouldn't be so happy to see those deeds snatched up in real life.
The Top Trumps online store page doesn't seem too interested in pointing out the irony. Novelty is key.
"Gather your fellow property tycoons, choose your strategy and get ready to experience Austin one deal at a time," it says. "In a city known for doing things differently, expect a Monopoly game with plenty of Texas personality."
Collectors who want to support local businesses when they purchase the game, which is licensed to Top Trumps under Hasbro, will be able to find it at local gift shops; the release says Top Trumps is "planning to work with" them on distribution. The game is also available to purchase online for $39.99.