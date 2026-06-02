Free Concerts
Austin museum kicks off free summer concert series with The 4411
Free music is back at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Fridays throughout June, starting June 5. The outdoor concert series called Music Under the Star annually platforms some of Austin's favorite local performers.
Attendees will gather at the Capitol Mall Amphitheater this Friday to see headliners The 4411 (pronounced forty-four eleven), an alternative rock group who will play an early slot at Austin City Limits Music Festival this October. Elijah Delgado, another indie rock act, will open for them.
Three more Fridays in June mean three more free shows. On June 12, the highly regarded, longtime rockabilly artist Rosie Flores takes the stage after indie folk Americana openers Dawn and Hawkes; on June 19, expect to hear blues and soul singer Tameca Jones with blues openers Rochelle & the Sidewinders; and on June 26, singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo wraps things up with funky openers Vallejo, both within the broader rock genre.
Although the show is free, attendees may still want to pay for parking in the museum's underground garage ($15 for general admission, free for members), for food and drinks from local food trucks or the museum's cafe, or for gifts and souvenirs in the gift shop.
“The Bullock Museum is excited to bring back the Music Under the Star concert series,” said Kristin Johnson, head of programs at the Bullock Museum, in a press release. “Bring a blanket, enjoy cold drinks and food truck fare and listen to great music by local Austin favorites!"
Music Under the Star performances run from 7-9 pm. The series is sponsored by KUTX and the Austin Chronicle. The Bullock Museum is located at 1800 N. Congress Ave., and the amphitheater is right out front.