prepare for nostalgia
New Bullock Museum exhibit captures spark and innovation of the 90s
A new nostalgia-inducing special exhibition debuting at the Bullock Texas State History Museum is giving viewers a way to look back at the magic of the final decade before the turn of the millennia.
The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future will showcase "the watershed events and innovations" that changed the world and ushered in the technological revolution of the early aughts. These landmark moments include political events like the fall of the Berlin Wall and President Bill Clinton's impeachment, as well as cultural shifts through the lens of fashion, sports, and movie icons.
"In between the opening and closing of the 1990s, genres of music rose and fell, Blockbuster made everyone a critic, TV became must see, Beanie Babies replaced some of our retirement plans, and at some point we all did the Macarena," the exhibit description says. "There was a cloned sheep, an impeached president, and a booming economy bolstered by the internet."
The exhibit also asks viewers to imagine or remember a time when "technology didn’t control us" — when the internet could only be accessed via a desktop computer confined to a dedicated room and tucked away in a desk or solid wood cabinet. That time was before social media and instant communication, when we didn't have all the knowledge of the world at our fingertips.
Personal CD mixes had something that playlists today just don't. Photo courtesy of the Bullock Museum
Visitors will spot these vintage artifacts in the exhibit:
- A piece of the Berlin Wall
- A recreation of the iconic home video rental store Blockbuster Video
- A timeline of portable media players like Sony Walkmans, CD players, and MP3 players
- Famous movie character costumes, including Whoopi Goldberg’s pink suit from romance thriller Ghost and Tom Hanks’ combat uniform from Saving Private Ryan
- Outfits from "era-defining music superstars," including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Jay-Z, and more
- Memorabilia from Olympic champion athletes like figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, gymnast Kerri Strug, and swimmer Amy Van Dyken
- Technological innovations like Apple iMac computers, landline phones, video games, and others
- More recognizable fashion trends and popular toys
The exhibit is on loan from the Colorado History Museum, an educational institution dedicated to representing the Centennial State's culture and history.
The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future will debut on November 14 and will be on display at the Bullock Museum through March 21, 2027. A member reception will precede the opening on November 12 from 6-8 pm. The exhibit is included with regular museum admission ($22 for adults; $18 for seniors, students, and military; $16 for youth ages 6-17; and free for members).