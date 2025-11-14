The Art of Loving Live
English singer-songwriter Olivia Dean to end 2025 tour in Austin
English singer-songwriter Olivia Dean is coming to the U.S. and Canada on her upcoming tour, The Art of Loving Live, including a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Friday, August 28, 2026. The Austin stop will be the last on the tour.
The tour starts July 10 in San Francisco, California, and will also stop at Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday, August 25.
Dean is currently nominated for Best New Artist at the 68th Grammy Awards. Seven other artists are nominated for the same award: KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Lola Young. She also performed both weekends at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October, and was a 2025 favorite for many attendees and press.
In 2025, Dean released her second album, The Art of Loving. It contains the song "Man I Need," which is currently No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. According to a press release, the album is the fastest selling album for a British female artist this year, and Dean is the first female solo artist in official U.K. chart history to have four songs in the Singles Chart Top 10 at the same time.
Ticket sales start with an artist presale on November 18 at 10 am, followed by a Spotify presale on November 19. Local presales start November 20, and and the public onsale starts November 21. All presales start at the same time. Fans can sign up for the artist presale at oliviadeano.com.
The Art of Loving Live Tour Dates:
July 10th, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
July 14th, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
July 18th, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 22nd, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Center
July 25th, 2026 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
July 29th, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
August 4th, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
August 7th, 2026 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
August 10th, 2026 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
August 12th, 2026 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
August 14th, 2026 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 22nd, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
August 25th, 2026 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
August 28th, 2026 - Austin, TX - Moody Center