Mid-week Music Break
Passion Pit to play Austin parks fundraiser on ACL Fest grounds
Here's a look behind the scenes at Austin City Limits Music Festival: The temporary concert grounds don't stay empty between weekends. Party for the Parks, a mid-week fundraiser, features a performer from the main festival each year for a more intimate show to support the Austin Parks Foundation (APF). For 2025's fundraiser on Wednesday, October 8, indie pop solo artist Passion Pit takes the stage.
With all the noise surrounding Austin City Limits Music Festival, music fans may not realize how the tradition contributes taking care of Austin parks. Yes, the festival temporarily diverts access to Zilker Park for people who use it for free (or the cost of parking) throughout the year. It's also true that in 2024, ACL Fest raised $8.4 million for park improvements across all of Austin, and over 20 years, the total has surpassed $71 million.
Party for the Parks utilizes the Tito's stage, the covered stage near the food vendors that generally hosts more niche acts during the festival. The Passion Pit concert will be the main draw, but there will also be catering by Tacodeli, an open bar full of local products, and fundraising games and auctions. The evening will be hosted by CBS Austin host Trevor Scott and giveback event company Good Party ATX founder Sarah Wolf.
Michael Angelakos, a.k.a. Passion Pit, is making a making a comeback as a solo artist after hits around 2010 like "Sleepyhead" and "Take A Walk." The Passion Pit moniker has applied to him as a solo artist, which is how he started, but also to the band, which is how the project initially became well-known. Angelakos is releasing his latest "album," Nine Times Your Torch Song, one track at a time, and each will may become unavailable without warning, according to Passion Pit's Substack blog.
"Songs made available today may not be made available the next-it is an ever-evolving, iterative project that rejects the notion that everything has to be masterpiece, a final product, or the only version audiences should hear," the post says.
A press release about the fundraiser also notes Angelakos' mental health advocacy and characterizes him as someone who "dedicates much of his energy to helping others."
"Party for the Parks is our way of celebrating our community's incredible support for Austin's parks," said APF CEO Colin Wallis in the release. "We're bringing Austinites together to raise vital funds for our city's green spaces while showcasing the vibrant spirit that makes Austin so special. We're thrilled to welcome longtime supporters and new faces for what promises to be an electric night with Passion Pit."
Tickets for Party for the Parks ($300) will go on sale August 20 at austinparks.org. In addition to ticket sales, the event is sponsored by partners ACL Fest, C3 Entertainment, Inc., FBR Management, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.
Passion Pit will play ACL Fest on Sunday, both weekends: October 5 and 12. Some tickets, including Sundays, are on sale at aclfestival.com. Tickets start with single-day prices at $170.