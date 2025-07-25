Caturday Activities
Cats-only expo welcomes pets and adoptable friends in Austin
Domesticated cats are taking over Austin's Parmer Center this August — yes, maybe even locals' pets. Pop Cats, a touring annual expo for cat-lovers, is sharpening its claws for its sixth year in Austin on Saturday and Sunday, August 16 and 17. There will be lots of cat-themed activities including cat cosplaying, making cat toys, watching cat videos, and more.
Like any expo, Pop Cats will feature themed exhibitors or products. So far this year, there are 58 vendors and service exhibitors including visual artists, cat sitters, cat food-makers, apparel designers, veterinarians, and more. There will also be merch made for the expo itself including hats, shirts, totes, and catnip toys.
The most unique part is that guests really can bring their own cats. They will have to follow some detailed guidelines to keep chaos from breaking loose. All visiting cats must be in a carrier, on a leash, or otherwise restrained and handled by an adult at all times. There can only be two cats per group and they should of course, be friendly and experienced in public places. The goal isn't for cats to meet each other, but simply to come along with their humans for the ride.
Anyone who the cat distribution system hasn't affected yet (i.e. no stray cats have claimed you) can meet with several adoption organizations onsite to rectify the oversight. Cats will be visiting with partners Austin Animal Center, the Austin Humane Society, Kingdom Rescue, and Shadow cats. They'll be hanging out on a catio, and even people who can't bring a cat home can still have a playdate with one at the expo.
There will also be lots of activities to try, which are free unless marked otherwise:
- Wear something cat-themed, or even a cat costume
- Make a cat wand
- Color a custom cat illustration
- Make a beaded bracelet
- Get a temporary tattoo (some free, some for purchase)
- See a cat art exhibit
- Play cat-themed video and board games
- Watch cat videos including cat café highlights from around the world
- Paint a cat-themed masterpiece (premium access)
- Paint a Noah Pooh vinyl art toy (premium)
- Make a felt catnip toy or backpack charm (premium)
- Make a wearable button (premium)
As of this article's publication, an online form is still open for volunteers. They can help with setup, registration, the store, activities, photo and video content, and more. There are also some remove volunteer opportunities available. Although Pop Cats is not run by a nonprofit, it does support its partner nonprofits with a portion of revenue.
Tickets (starting at $25 for adults and $15 for children, plus a 6 percent processing fee) are available at popcats.co. Merch can also be added to the ticket sale for a bundled price.
The Parmer Center is located at 900 Barton Springs Rd. The event will run from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, August 16, and 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday, August 17.