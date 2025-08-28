Home for the Hootenanny
Indie music festival Holiday Hootenanny returns to Austin for 2025
A new holiday tradition has taken hold in Austin. The second-annual Holiday Hootenanny will be held at Radio/East on Saturday, December 13, with live music, vendors, a gingerbread house contest, and more.
Reasonable Austinites may feel it's still a bit early to be getting into winter holiday events, but there are some big names on this lineup and tickets are selling fast; in fact, the first ticket tier has already sold out.
The full lineup hasn't been announced yet, but many music lovers already know all they need to know with the initial lineup. They'll see garage punk band Shannon and the Clams, eclectic indie pop duo Tune-Yards, art pop group Rubblebucket, and genre resistant psych pop group Improvement Movement, who fans of yacht rock should be happy to hear. More acts will be announced "in the coming weeks," according to a press release.
Created in partnership between live music promoter Resound (Levitation, Austin Psych Fest), photographer Pooneh Ghana, local radio station KUTX, and venue Radio/East itself, this event came crashing onto the scene in 2024 with a tenuous connection to the holidays and a strong excuse to exist. Well-attended but not packed, it felt like a reward for folks who stayed in town as Austin started to clear out for winter vacations.
Most of the holiday theme will come from the surrounding activities, which last year included games, an ornament-decorating station, mechanical reindeer riding, a market for vintage sellers and other local vendors, a raffle, and food trucks. Exact programming is yet to be announced, but it sounds like most, if not all of the past ideas will be returning.
Holiday Hootenanny was two days last year, but will be condensed into one day in 2025.
Tier 2 ($46.39) and VIP tickets ($82.99) are available now via Resound. Doors to Holiday Hootenanny will open at 2 pm, with music from 4-10:30 pm. Radio/East is located at 3504 Montopolis Dr.