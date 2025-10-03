Back to the Book Fair
Austin's new School-tastic Book Fair brings adults back to grade school
Austin readers are invited to step back into the past with an adults-only tribute to a common object of nostalgia: the Scholastic Book Fair. The local event, called The School-tastic Book Fair for Grown-Ups, will take place October 19 at the Baker Center, a repurposed Austin school, and will feature independent bookstores from around town.
Decor will complete the immersion and visions of novelty erasers will dance in attendees' heads.
Since it is a fair and not just a sale, shoppers can expect to meet nonprofit book partners, win prizes from the Austin Chronicle, participate in a raffle benefiting the AISD (Austin Independent School District) Austin Ed Fund, get book-themed flash tattoos from Serenity Tattoo Studio, and eat "nostalgic treats" from food trucks, according to the Eventbrite page.
There will also be non-alcoholic beverages — Capri Sun, SunnyD and Yoo-hoo — and tunes from the 80s and 90s curated by DJ Bert and DJ Dana Scully. Attendees can mark the occasion with a school portrait.
Participating independent bookstores and publishers include:
- Bookwoman
- Reverie Books
- Birdhouse Books & Gifts
- Host Publications
- Flutter Romance Bookseller
- Austin Books & Comics
- Vintage Bookstore & Wine Bar
- Livra Books
- Curio Mrvosa Books & More
- First Light Books
- The Little Gay Shop
- Paper Place
- American Short Fiction
- Humans Write
- Read Write Austin
"I'm a huge fan of all the independent local bookstores we have here in Austin and our surrounding cities," says event organizer and former CultureMap Austin editor Michael Graupmann. "I love the character that they all bring to their shops through their events and their book selections, so I wanted to highlight what makes these stores so unique to folks who might not be familiar with them."
Graupmann says since this is the first time he's holding the event, he curated the participants based on who he already knew the best and who was ready first. He also organizes a storytelling series for KUT that largely focuses on nostalgia, making this just another step in the same direction with help from friends. He calls it "chasing that Scholastic Book Fair high."
It's not just about the nostalgia; funds raised will support the Austin Ed Fund, which AISD uses to maintain public and private partnerships, support college, career, and life prep, and offer crisis assistance to families. They're the "special projects for the students most in need across the Austin Independent School District," according to Graupmann.
"Additionally, we have a couple of amazing nonprofit partners who will be present to represent adult literacy as well," he says. "The Austin Public Library will be present signing folks up for library cards, and Inside Books Project will be collecting books and sharing their mission of increasing adult literacy amongst incarcerated populations."
Tickets ($14.64) to the School-tastic Book Fair for Grown-Ups are available on Eventbrite. The event will run from 2-8 pm in The Cafetorium at the Baker School (3908 Avenue B.).