coming to a screen near you
Netflix reveals November release date for buzzy new Selena documentary
An award-winning documentary detailing the life and legacy of Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla has finally received a launch date for its Netflix debut.
Selena y Los Dinos will be begin streaming on Monday, November 17, the streaming service confirmed in a press release.
The documentary, directed by Isabel Castro, gives an intimate (yet not invasive) look into the singer's life and delves deeper into the close-knit connections she created with her bandmates, including siblings A.B. III and Suzette, and Chris Pérez, the band's guitarist who eventually became Selena's husband.
The buzzy film first premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, had its Texas debut at SXSW earlier this year, and also headlined the 2025 CineFestival in San Antonio in July. It won the US Documentary Special Jury Award for Archival Storytelling at the Sundance Film Festival, and snapped up a SXSW Audience Award in the musical story category, 24 Beats Per Second.
Castro said in the release that she honored Selena's "extraordinary rise" to fame while showing the unseen side of the singer's life "behind the stage" as a daughter, sister, and wife.
"Through personal archive and intimate interviews with her family, the film reveals new dimensions of her journey that have never been seen before," Castro said.
Even three decades after Selena's death, fans around the world still show an unwavering support for the Queen of Tejano Music. Selena's legacy has been displayed in a popular 1997 biopic, a 2020 Netflix series, a Quintanilla family-owned museum in Corpus Christi, and most recently a public photography and fashion exhibit at Texas State University in San Marcos. Selena's music also attracts about 9.47 monthly listeners on Spotify.
In May, Deadline reported that Netflix's deal to purchase rights to the film was estimated to be between $6 to $7 million.