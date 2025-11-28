Kicker
Christmas goes Celtic at Austin-area Renaissance fair grounds
This holiday season, the rolling woods of McDade will trade their usual medieval flair for something a little more jolly, and a lot more Celtic. The Sherwood Celtic Yuletide Festival will return December 12-14, transforming the grounds of the beloved Sherwood Forest Faire into a winter weekend of music, merriment, and holiday magic.
Just 35 miles east of Austin, Sherwood has long been a favorite getaway for Renaissance fans and families craving something immersive. But this special Yuletide event adds in a dash of holiday magic and the Scottish Highlands to the the already transportive atmosphere.
Guests can expect Highland Games like Scottish hammer swinging, shot put, and the legendary caber toss (a traditional Scottish game where competitors through giant tapered logs called "cabers" around), plus live falconry experiences and regular faire events like artisan shopping, archery, and live music.
To round it all out, Santa Claus will make a grand entrance by horse-drawn carriage, tossing candy to the crowd. He’ll also meet children with Mrs. Claus, while Sherwood photographers snap family portraits free of charge.
“It’s a really special event. We have about 80 artisans selling crafts, so it’s a really nice marketplace to buy Christmas presents," said Sherwood Forest Faire co-founder George Appling in a press release.
The lineup leans heavily into traditional Irish and Scottish music with one of the biggest draws being The Byrne Brothers, a high-energy Irish family band with a cult-like following. Killian's Angels, a Las Vegas-based Celtic band, will also take the stage with a blend of violin, tin whistle, guitar, and mandolin.
“The bands are amazing and are the kind of bands people in Texas won’t be able to see live anywhere else,” Appling added. And for those who want something seasonal to sip on while they listen, Sherwood has you covered.
“It's very rare to be able to go to a bar and buy warm, spiced Mead," said Appling, "but you can do that at this show.”
Sherwood Forest Faire launched its first Celtic music festival in 2011, but it was only decided last year to push it back from September to December and add in the "Yuletide" theme.
“For three years in a row, it was 103 degrees during the music festival, so it made sense to move it to December when it's cool, but not uncomfortable," Appling explained. "You can have your warm mead, you can wear your cloak if you want to. It's really nice."
Though it's only the second year, it's probably an easy adjustment for attendees: Crisp winter air, costumes, and a fairy-tale setting should make the whole place feel like a Celtic holiday village.
Tickets, including day passes, weekend passes, and camping, are available online starting at $12.50.