Sips and Sounds
Christina Aguilera, Calvin Harris headline 2026 Sips and Sounds in Austin
Perhaps the biggest advertisement in Austin, Coca-Cola's Sips and Sounds Music Festival, is returning to Austin for 2026. Coca-Cola has pumped up its branding activation to include the likes of headliners Christina Aguilera and Calvin Harris on a 16-act lineup. The festival will take place Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, at Auditorium Shores.
The somewhat eclectic lineup taps pop and alternative music from the stratosphere of mainstream EDM, Major Lazer Soundsystem (Diplo, America Foster, Ape Drums, and Walshy Fire), to more nostalgic alt-pop picks like Foster the People and Grouplove. Some smaller artists breaking into the festival circuit like Mallrat, who some Austinites saw at ACL, are also on the lineup.
The full lineup is as follows, with one headliner (first listed) each day:
Friday
- Christina Aguilera
- Major Lazer Soundsystem
- Ravyn Lenae
- GROUPLOVE
- Between Friends
- The Two Lips
- Aidan Bissett
- Skateland
- Calvin Harris
- Foster The People
- Stephen Sanchez
- Flipturn
- The Runarounds
- Jade LeMac
- Mallrat
- Caroline Hale
Tickets (starting at $65 for one day) are available now at sipssoundsfest.com.
Besides the music, there willof course be "immersive activations," food vendors, water refill stations, and Coca-Cola beverages for purchase at the event.