Sound and Picture
Austin's musical film fest unveils 2026 lineup featuring Texas artists
Sound Unseen Austin, a film festival that's devoted to musical stories, has unveiled its 2026 lineup, touching on the infamous repression of The Chicks, grief through the eyes of Sara Bareilles, the respective histories of Austin psych rock band the Black Angels and skate punk group Big Boys, and more. Sound Unseen Austin is scheduled for August 6-9 at AFS Cinema.
A press release describes the festival as "[c]hampioning films that capture the sound, spirit, and subcultures behind music..." It started in Minneapolis in 1999, branching out to Austin in 2020. The Texas capital is the only place where Sound Unseen shows "exclusively music-driven films," the release says. In addition to longer films about music and musicians, there will be a short film block, post-film talkbacks, red carpets, industry events, and live music.
"Austin has always been a city where music and film naturally belong together," said festival director Becky Arreaga in the release. "We're music fans who happen to run a film festival, and we love creating a place where those communities come together. If it's on our schedule, it's because we genuinely believe it's worth experiencing.”
The opening film for 2026 is Shut Up & Sing, a 2006 documentary that broke down the backlash toward Texas band The Chicks when singer Natalie Maines criticized then-President George W. Bush over the invasion of Iraq. Other Texas artists are on the line-up, and they're all connected to Austin, whether they started here, are based in the area, or simply have deep local roots: Big Boys, the Black Angels, Mama Duke, Meat Joy, and Tele Novella.
Sound Unseen Austin 2026 lineup by day:
Thursday, August 6
The Chicks: Shut Up & Sing by Cecilia Peck & Barbara Kopple (20th Anniversary Screening)
Friday, August 7
Sara Bareilles: Good Grief by Josh Alexander
Adele by Mike Henry
Big Boys: You Can Color Outside the Lines, The Story of the Big Boys by Joe Salinas & Andrew Leeper (pre-show short)
Saturday, August 8
Shorts Block:
- Feels So Good To Be You by Mama Duke (a.k.a. Kori Roy)
- Oh Yeah! by Nick Canfield
- Sound Again by Carlos R Correa
- Las Hijas de Rosalia by Maria Mealla
- Ring of Stones by Vanessa Pla (artist: Tele Novella)
- Meat Joy: America's Entertainment Nightmare by Lauren Ya
The Black Angels, 20 Years of Passover by James Oswald (pre-show short)
BP Fallon: Rock'n'Roll Wizard by Alan Leonard
The Song of Hiawatha: The Life and HIGH Times of the First Black Hippie by Jeffrey
Wengrofsky
Sunday, August 9
Don't Forget Me: Eddie Cochran by Kirsty Bell
Tickets to individual Sound Unseen Austin screenings are available at soundunseenaustin.com.